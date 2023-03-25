Belton and Ellison entered Friday evening tied for second place in the District 22-5A standings, but the Lady Tigers created separation.
Thanks to a three-run first inning, Belton constructed a cushion it would never relinquish, producing 13 hits en route to a 9-3 victory.
After scoring five runs through the first two innings, the Lady Tigers had a four-run outburst in the fourth inning to put the score out of reach and improve to 6-1 in district.
Led by Ramsey Evans-Curran’s 3-for-5 showing that included a single, double and triple, five Belton players recorded multiple hits.
Starting pitcher Kaylee Jordan, who posted eight strikeouts on the mound, was 2 for 4 with three RBIs highlighted by a two-run home run to center field, while teammates Lole Reyes and Malorie Holman each had two hits and two RBIs. Additionally, first baseman Lucy Liu Gaines finished with a pair of hits.
Evans-Curran’s double accounted for the game’s first hit in the top of the first, and moments later, Jordan’s single sent her across home plate. Then, Reyes and Lauren Vasquez followed with a single and double, respectively, to score Gaines and designated player Rebekah Bledsoe.
The Lady Tigers’ lead swelled to 5-0 in the second inning as Aizlenn Cavanas scored on Gaines’ single before she crossed home plate on Reyes’ double.
In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Eagles, who fell to 5-2 in district, responded with Mickey Hudson’s RBI shot to score teammate Taylor Brodine, who reached base on a walk.
Ellison would not get any closer, though.
The score held until the fourth inning, when Jordan’s home run ignited Belton’s quartet of runs, and the outburst was punctuated by Holman’s two-RBI double.
The Lady Eagles were responsible for the game’s final two runs as second baseman Sabrina Morgan, who had one of Ellison’s two hits, scored on an error in the fourth before catcher Alex Morales scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning. Morales had a single.
22-5A SOFTBALL
Lake Belton 7-0
Belton 6-1
Ellison 5-2
Shoemaker 4-3
Waco 3-4
Waco University 2-5
Killeen 1-6
Chaparral 0-7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 9, Ellison 3
- Killeen 11, Chaparral 8
- Lake Belton 11, Waco University 0, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 7, Waco 6
