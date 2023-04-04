BELTON — As the game progressed with no score through four innings, the furthest thing on anyone’s mind was that it would end as a run-rule in the sixth.
But a 10-run explosion in the sixth highlighted by a Kaylee Jordan grand slam and another solo shot by Lucy Gaines lifted Belton to an 11-1 victory over Waco at Lady Tiger Field in a District 22-5A game Tuesday night.
“We like to get off to a slow start, but this was like Christmas on crutches,” said Belton coach Jeremy Engelke, whose team inches closer to clinching a playoff berth with an 8-2 league record. “The pitching was different than we were used to and we had to change our approach.
We waited a very, very long time, but we showed what we are capable of.”
Threats to score had been plentiful throughout as no frame was clean, but getting a runner across home plate was slow in coming.
Lole Reyes ended the scoring drought by crushing a one-out solo blast over the center-field wall in the fifth the break the scoring drought.
“It came in there like a beach ball,” said Reyes, who also got the win in the circle after relieving Jordan in the fourth. “We knew we just had to keep our energy going and it would happen.”
Waco, however, matched that run in the top of sixth when Mia Marquez scorched an RBI double to left to bring in Alya Campos.
The Lions would never get another chance.
Belton’s mammoth sixth saw to that.
All with two outs.
The Tigers went ahead when No. 9 hitter Hailey Schutz slapped a single to score Lauren Vasquez.
Runs came in waves afterward. A bases-loaded walk to Ramsey Curran added another run before Jordan unloaded on Waco reliever Kaylee Kacal over the left-center wall to clear the bases and give the Tigers a 7-1 advantage.
“I was just thinking get a base hit,” Jordan said. “It just jumped off my bat and I ended up with a home run.”
They still had four more left in them before the frame was done.
Gaines followed Jordan with a solo shot. Later, successive singles by Bekah Bledsoe, Malorie Holman and Jackie Munoz provided the scoring the Tigers would need to close out the game in the sixth on the 10-run mercy rule.
The offense came late, but it was a welcome sight as the Lions did have threats of their own that mostly didn’t materialize.
“You never want to give a team that much of an opportunity,” said Engelke, whose team travels to face Waco University on Thursday. “When we changed our approach at the plate that’s when things started to happen.”
22-5A SOFTBALL
x-Lake Belton 10-0
Belton 8-2
Ellison 8-2
Shoemaker 6-4
Waco 4-6
Waco University 2-7
Killeen 1-9
Chaparral 0-9
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 11, Waco 1, 6 innings
- Ellison 15, Shoemaker 4, 6 innings
- Lake Belton 12, Killeen 0, 5 innings
- Chaparral at Waco University, late
THURSDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Waco University, 6 p.m.
- Killeen at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Lake Belton at Ellison, 7 p.m.
- Waco at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
