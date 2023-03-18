Belton made its first trip to compete at Chaparral on Friday evening, and the Lady Tigers left with an emphatic victory.
Entering with a three-game District 22-5A winning streak, Belton continued its surge, scoring in every inning, including a seven-run outburst in the third inning, before emerging with 15-0 run-rule victory.
The Lady Tigers were never challenged, recording a dozen runs before the Lady Bobcats ever reached base as five players finished with two RBIs apiece.
Leadoff hitter Aizlenn Cavana, a centerfielder, led the way for Belton, posting two runs and a pair of RBIs on two hits — a double and a triple — while teammate Loe Reyes scored four runs to go with two RBIs and a single. Additionally, catcher Ramsey Evans-Curran had two runs and two RBIs, Jacdublekie Munoz hit a two-run double and pitcher Kaylee Jordan sent a pair of runs across the plate to go with her work on the mound.
Jordan struck out the first four batters she faced and tallied seven strikeouts in the win.
The Lady Tigers did not take long to get their offense going as Evans-Curran single scored Reyes in the game’s third at-bat, and Belton took a 2-0 advantage into the bottom of the inning after Rebekah Bledsoe reached base on a dropped third strike, allowing Reyes to score.
In the second inning, Cavana connected for a triple and scored moments later on Reyes’ shot to center field, and it was followed by Reyes and Evans-Curran scoring thanks to Chaparral errors.
The Lady Bobcats finished with 13 errors.
Chaparral’s mistakes continued to mount in the top of the third inning, when five errors helped Belton generate seven runs and virtually put the score out of reach.
The Lady Tigers only had two hits in the breakout inning, but they were critical as Reyes had an RBI single and Jordan followed with an RBI triple.
In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Bobcats attempted to rally, loading the bases with two outs before first baseman Emily Porter sent a shot to right field, but it would not drop as Hailey Schutz made a diving catch to prevent at least one run from scoring.
Sarai Townsend, a right fielder, reached on a walk, centerfielder Annie-Lue Kinere followed with Chaparral’s lone hit — a single — and Lashay Jackson, a first baseman, was walked to set up the play.
Belton put itself in position to earn the four-inning victory by scoring a trio of runs to reach the 15-run minimum thanks to a three-hit outburst punctuated by Canava’s RBI double and Evans-Curran’s two-RBI double.
Bethany Romero, a catcher, was hit by a pitch to get on base in the bottom of the fourth inning, and she reached second on teammate Brooke Dillon’s sacrifice bunt, but Jordan recorded her final strikeout in the ensuing at-bat.
With the victory, the Lady Tigers, who are being coached by interim head coach Jeremy Engelke after prior head coach Rachel Reekstin vacated the position just weeks before the season began, improve to 4-1 in district after falling 6-0 at Lake Belton in the opener on Feb. 28.
Now, Belton will attempt to build on the winning streak, which has seen the Lady Tigers outscore their opponents by a combined total of 47-9, Tuesday, when they return home to host Shoemaker before concluding the first round at Ellison on Friday.
The Lady Bobcats look to bounce back from the one-sided outcome on Tuesday against the Lady Broncos on the road, and they finish the opening round of district against visiting Killee Friday.
Chaparral will attempt to gain a measure of revenge April 11, when they travel to play at Belton.
