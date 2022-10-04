BELTON — Entering the second half of the District 22-5A volleyball schedule Tuesday evening, Belton intended to build on the momentum generated during a critical five-set victory at Killeen.
The Lady Tigers did just that, sweeping the season series versus Waco University and earning consecutive victories for the first time since mid-August by winning 25-21, 25-15, 25-20.
The Lady Trojans, who suffered their 11th straight loss, didn’t go down without a fight.
“Our opponent was not as good as some teams, and we definitely play down to our opponents’ level,” Belton outside hitter Veronica Storey said. “We could have really emphatically swept them, but we just didn’t do our absolute best. But it feels good that as a team we don’t just crumble all the way.”
Although University found ways to rally, Belton resisted each attempt.
The teams went back and forth in the opening set, playing to 11 ties before Belton snapped a 17-all deadlock by winning eight of the final 12 points.
The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 3-1 advantage in the second set, but Makaelyn Perez’s kill triggered a 9-1 outburst for the Lady Tigers, and their lead ballooned to 19-9 moments later. The gap narrowed to 19-15, before Belton (11-27, 4-4) responded with five consecutive points to pull away.
While Belton would have preferred a more dominant showing, Perez believed there were some positive aspects.
“It feels really good to not just break down, especially because we have a really young team,” the senior said. “A lot of these girls were on the junior varsity last year, because we only have three returning players. So, it was really nice to see that we can withstand runs like that. We just didn’t let it get to us.”
Perez finished with a team-high 13 kills for the Lady Tigers, while teammate Kambyl Utley had 10, and junior setter Jayla Williams contributed 21 assists and seven digs to complement Paige Champlin’s nine-dig, two-ace showing.
Belton will try to win a third consecutive match for the first time since a trio of victories at the Austin Westwood Classic made the Lady Tigers’ record 5-6.
To do so the Lady Tigers will have to win on the road against district co-leader Ellison, which is tied with Lake Belton atop the standings.
“We really need to focus on starting strong, finishing strong and being consistent,” Storey said. “We cannot afford to just let little things slide. We really need to have a passion for this. We have to put our hearts into it.”
