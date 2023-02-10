After living in limbo for several days, a trio of area swimmers’ hopes of winning a state championship were recently revived.
Last weekend, Chaparral freshman Christine Kim, Ellison junior Alyssa Ifill and Belton senior Sydney Alamein each fell short of capturing an automatic berth to the upcoming University Interscholastic League Class 5A Swimming & Diving State Championships.
Only the top two finishers in each event at the Region VI meet were guaranteed to compete at Texas’ premier high school event, while the remainder of the field was forced to wait for results from all eight regional meets to be compared, determining the next eight fastest times qualifying for preliminary races.
Kim, Ifill and Alamein were among the octet to advance for their events.
The announcement of the call-ups could potentially create a milestone moment for Chaparral as Kim will attempt to earn the first state championship of any kind in the debuting school’s history.
Kim will take part in the 50-yard freestyle after qualifying with a time of 24.73 seconds, placing her 20th among the field of 24. Cedar Park sophomore Ella Mongenel enters with the top seed time of 22.75.
Competing at Austin’s Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, the top 16 finishers in each of Friday’s preliminary races advance to the following day’s finals, where state champions will be crowned.
Kim, who placed second in the 50 freestyle at the District 22-5A meet and fourth at regionals, will race alongside Ifill, who won the district title in the event.
The Lady Eagles’ standout placed just ahead of Kim at regionals as well, finishing third with a time of 24.65 to situate her 17th in the preliminary field.
Ifill will also take part in the 100 freestyle, earning her berth with the top time among the call-ups.
After tying with Kim for first place in the event at district, Ifill was third at regionals, securing the bronze medal in 53.35. The time situates her eighth overall – the top seed placement of any of the area’s qualifiers.
Killeen ISD has never produced a state champion in swimming.
Like in the 50 freestyle, Mongenel, who raced in multiple events as a freshman at state last year highlighted by a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle, is the favorite after posting a time of 49.76 at regionals, which is 1.83 faster than her closest competitor.
Alamein will also race in two events, receiving a call up in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
She won a district gold and silver medal, respectively, in the events and followed with fifth- (500 freestyle) and sixth-place (200 freestyle) showings at the regional meet. Alamein’s 500 freestyle time of 5:16.45 is the 14th-best seed time, while her 200 freestyle time of 1:57.30 ranks her 15th.
Lubbock senior Ellis Fox (200 freestyle, 1:50.34) and Montgomery Lake Creek junior Lauren Matula (500 freestyle, 4:59.51) enter with the top times in Alamein’s events.
Should Alamein advance, she would be the first Belton swimmer to reach the finals since 2018, when Noah Henry won the Class 6A 100 butterfly championship in 47.07.
Friday’s preliminary races begin at 5:30 p.m. and finals start at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. During preliminaries, the 200 freestyle will be the second of 11 races, while the 50 freestyle is fourth followed by the 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle, which are sixth and seventh, respectively, on the list.
During finals, due to diving competitions taking place as well, the 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle races will each be delayed by one event.
