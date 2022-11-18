BRYAN – For the second time this season, Belton suffered a loss to Brenham, but this time, it ended the Tigers’ season.
In Week 2, Belton experienced its most lopsided defeat of the year as Brenham dominated en route to a 42-7 victory, and on Friday, after being tied at halftime, the scenario repeated itself.
The Cubs posted 21 unanswered points in the second half, capturing the Class 5A-Division II area championship with a 31-10 win, and while the outcome was disappointing, Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin was not upset with his players’ performances.
“The kids laid it all out there,” he said. “We made some mistakes, but I can’t fault their effort. They gave everything they had.”
It was not enough, though, to overcome a second half that saw Belton turn the ball over on five of its six possessions, with the exception being a punt.
After taking a 10-10 tie into halftime thanks to Cole Chrisman’s field goal with no time remaining, the Tigers could not maintain their rhythm on either side of the ball.
Cubs senior dual-threat quarterback Rylan Wooten broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run of the third quarter’s first snap, and on the ensuing play from scrimmage, Brenham cornerback Savion Ragston
intercepted a pass, giving his team complete control.
“That was the momentum changer,” Sniffin said. “We had the momentum going into halftime, and then, we came out and they had that one big play. It kind of broke our back a little bit.
“We just couldn’t overcome it.”
After exchanging a pair of turnovers on downs on drives that died in the opposition’s red zone to start the contest, Belton (9-3) did not struggle on its second drive, needing just one play to reach the end zone as senior Slade LeBlanc found quarterback Ty Brown for a 19-yard score on a trick play with 5 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The advantage held until a successful 38-yard field goal from Brenham senior Grant Mayfield approximately four minutes later, which triggered a 10-0 run from the Cubs.
With 4:56 remaining in the half, Brenham (8-4) claimed control on a 15-yard touchdown from Wooten to Ian Stelter, but the Tigers constructed a game-tying possession before intermission.
Belton embarked on a nine-play, 96-yard drive lasting 90 seconds that reached the Cubs’s 4-yard line before senior Chrisman, a senior, connected on a 21-yard field goal as time expired to tie the score 10-10.
Thanks in part to an 11-of-21 showing for 186 passing yards from Brown, including three passes for 84 yards to junior receiver Isaac Abel, the Tigers amassed 266 total yards in the half, while limiting Brenham to just 161 yards.
The final statistics, however, were quite different.
Belton tallied just 96 yards in the second half, bringing their total to 362, while the Cubs finished with 394 yards as Wooten delivered another stellar showing against the Tigers.
In the first encounter, Wooten ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 179 yards and two more scores. He had 191 passing yards, 185 rushing yards and four total touchdowns, including three to senior Ian Stelter, who caught five passes for 102 yards.
The Tigers were led offensively by Brown, who completed 16 of 35 passes for 254 yards, while sophomore running back Shaun Snapp tallied a team-high 65 rushing yards.
The defeat concludes the Tigers’ most successful season in recent history.
Belton earned the program’s first playoff victory since 2016, its first undisputed district championship since 1999 and constructed a seven-game winning streak before falling for the final time.
Although the Tigers will be losing a number of key seniors, plenty of talent remains for the team to put together another impressive run, but Sniffin simply cannot look ahead just yet.
“It’s just too hard to think about next year right now,” he said. “We will deal with that in the upcoming weeks, but for now, we’re just going to have to feel this pain for a little bit and honor our seniors as they go out.
“We’ll start worrying about next year later.”
BRENHAM 31, BELTON 10
at Bryan
Belton 7 3 0 0 — 10
Brenham 3 7 14 7 — 31
Bel — Slade LeBlanc 19 pass to Ty Brown (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bre – Grant Mayfield 38 field goal
Bre – Ian Stelter 15 pass from Rylan Wooten (Mayfield kick)
Bel – Chrisman 21 field goal
Bre – Wooten 74 run (Mayfield kick)
Bre – Stelter 40 pass from Wooten (Mayfield kick)
Bre – Stelter 29 pass from Wooten (Mayfield kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Bre
First downs 17 19
Rushes-yards 30-89 31-203
Passing yards 273 191
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-37-1 14-32-0
Punts-average 3-38.0 4-34.5
Fumbles-lost 5-3 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-28 4-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton, Shaun Snapp 15-65, LJ Underwood 7-12, Brown 8-12. Brenham, Wooten 24-185, Jaylen Ward 4-13, Trenton Gilbert 1-3, Ricky Brown 2-2.
PASSING — Belton, Brown 16-35-1-254, LeBlanc 1-1-0-9, Noah Moaga 0-1-0-0. Brenham, Wooten 14-32-0-191.
RECEIVING — Belton, Isaac Abel 3-84, Mason Ramm 3-63, Leblanc 3-32, Nijyl McLeod 2-15, Karson Dunn 2-12, Underwood 1-33, Brown 1-19, Garrett Oliveira 1-12, Snapp 1-3. Brenham, Stelter 5-102, Reid Robinson 4-52, Datavian Neal Franklin 4-25, Deontae Martin 1-12.
