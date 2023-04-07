HUMBLE — For virtually 75 percent of the match, Belton was in an unusual position — a close encounter.
During their 18-match winning streak entering Friday’s Region III-5A semifinal against Port Neches-Groves, the Lady Tigers earned all but one victory by at least two goals with a dozen outcomes ending with at least a five-goal advantage.
Furthermore, Belton had not allowed a goal in more than two months.
Those trends, however, ended.
After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Lady Tigers found themselves tied midway through the first half at George Turner Stadium, but senior standout Makenna Morrow — the program’s all-time leading scorer — delivered a go-ahead goal less than five minutes later, propelling Belton into a regional championship for the first time since 2000.
Following the historic outcome, Lady Tigers head coach Oscar Bersoza admitted the contest was a test of both skills and wills.
“They did some things that I don’t think we were ready for,” he said. “They got that goal, and it complicated things, so we had to make some adjustments, and after that, it was just Tiger grit for the final 60 minutes of that game. We were just trying to hang in there.
“These girls have cleat marks on them, toes are banged up and I don’t know what else I can ask of them. That wasn’t a display of soccer. It was just a display of heart.”
In each of the Lady Tigers’ previous two playoff victories, Morrow provided immediate goals to initiate the offense, and the match against Port Neches-Groves was no different.
With just 2 minutes, 20 seconds elapsing off the clock, Morrow found herself in a one-on-one situation with the Lady Indians goalkeeper after breaking away from the pack and slipped a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.
Unlike before, however, Belton (21-4-1) was unable to maintain control and with 21 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the half, Port Neches-Groves responded, recording the first goal versus the Lady Tigers since they defeated Lake Belton 3-1 on Feb. 2.
“I had no question in my mind about where they were at mentally,” Bersoza said. “I knew they would flush that goal right out of their systems and move on. It was just a matter of me figuring out how to counter what they were doing.
“Maybe it is naive, but we talk about being mentally tough all the time, so I wasn’t too worried. I just knew they were good from that capacity.”
Approximately seven minutes later, Morrow proved as much, producing her third multiple-goal match of the playoffs with a short shot from inside the goal box, and the 2-1 advantage held as Port Neches-Groves (24-4-1) suffered just its second loss since Jan. 13.
Now, Belton has an opportunity to reach the state tournament for just the second time in program history by defeating Georgetown in today’s regional final at 11 a.m. The Lady Eagles, who own an undefeated record of 21-0-3, earned their berth by beating Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 1-0.
While the ultimate goal is to advance, Bersoza believes there is no time to celebrate the accomplishment.
“We were in a huddle after the game,” he said, “and the girls were crying, and I told them they had 30 more seconds to get that out of their systems, because we are not done. We won a great game, and nobody can take that away from us, but we are still playing.
“We’ve gotten to the point where the best part of this is not just winning, but it’s the fact we get to be together for at least one more game.”
5A SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Regional Semifinals
At George Turner Stadium, Humble
Friday
- Belton 2, Port Neches-Groves 1
Regional Finals
At George Turner Stadium, Humble
Saturday
- Belton (21-4-1) vs. Georgetown (21-0-3), 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.