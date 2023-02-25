BURNET — Class 5A No. 23 Belton was attempting to make more history, but the Tigers simply could not make their attempts early on.
Playing in the program’s second playoff game since 2004 after a thrilling come-from-behind overtime victory against Magnolia West earlier in the week, Belton had an opportunity to return to the third round for the first time in 19 years.
The Tigers’ offense, however, could not carry them.
Belton missed 24 of its 28 first-half field-goal attempts against Pflugerville Connally, dropping the Tigers into a double-digit deficit they could never completely erase, and the Cougars won the area-round encounter 57-47.
Following the defeat, Belton head coach Jason Fossett admitted the lack of offensive rhythm early virtually eliminated any hope.
“We just could not score,” he said. “You hate to ever say that a game came down to just one thing, but it basically came down to one thing — we couldn’t put the ball in the basket. You just have nights like that sometime.
“But this is a great group of kids, and if somebody said we’d lose basically our entire team from last year and be here, they would say you’re crazy.”
Only one starter — junior Trap Johnson — returned from last season’s team, accounting for virtually the entire roster’s varsity experience, but the turnover did not slow the Tigers, who fell two victories short of last year’s total of 29 wins.
Belton, which averaged 60.9 points per game entering the evening, could not maintain the pace, though.
After Johnson recorded a pair of free throws to open the scoring, Connally (27-9) responded with nine unanswered points before the Tigers pulled within two points, 13-11, on Johnson’s layup.
Cougars senior guard Jordan Lawrence connected on a 3-point as time expired in the opening quarter, extending Connally’s lead to 16-11, and Belton (27-9) would never close the gap.
The Cougars, who advance to play Bryan Rudder (32-5), scored 10 consecutive points to begin the second period, and the Tigers never recovered as they missed 13 of their 14 field goals in the quarter.
“We could never get closer than seven or eight points,” Fossett said. “We just couldn’t ever hit that big shot that would get us going down the stretch. We couldn’t get any momentum going.
“We couldn’t string back-to-back buckets together, and it’s hard to win when that happens.”
Belton trailed 26-16 at halftime and played even during the final two quarters, when each team scored 31 points.
The Tigers pulled within eight points, 49-41, following junior Gian Carlo’s driving layup with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in regulation, but Connally answered with five straight points to put the score out of reach.
Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points to go with six rebounds, while Carlo had eight points and four assists, junior Shawn McLean added seven points off the bench, and forward Jayden Ford totaled five points and 11 rebounds for Belton.
While the outcome is disappointing, there is a silver lining.
Unlike last season, when virtually everyone graduated, the Tigers are set to return eight players, including a pair of starters in Johnson and Carlo, and Fossett believes the pain of a postseason loss will be beneficial.
“Playoff experience is huge,” he said. “Now, they know what to expect, and they know what the playoffs are all about. If you haven’t been there, then you don’t know the intensity or the win-or-go-home mentality.
“It’s going to be great to have some guys back that understand those aspects.”
AREA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Class 6A area
At Fairfield HS
- No. 7 Harker Heights 47, Mesquite Horn 37
Class 5A area
At Burnet HS
- Pflugerville Connally 57, No. 23 Belton 47
At Liberty Hill HS
- No. 2 Ellison 90,Pflugerville Hendrickson 50
Class 4A area
At College Station HS
- Houston Washington 92, Gatesville 51
TUESDAY
Class 5A regional quarterfinal
- Ellison vs. A&M Consolidated, 7:30 p.m. at Elgin HS
