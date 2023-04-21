Lake Belton is returning to the state tournament for a third consecutive year after recording a third-place finish at the Region III-5A tournament.
After qualifying as a Class 4A program in each of the previous two seasons, the Broncos replicated the feat at the Class 5A level on Thursday, lowering their opening-round score by 22 strokes to climb into contention after starting the second day sixth.
Playing at Montgomery’s Golf Club at Margaritaville, Lake Belton recorded its second-highest score of the season and sat 14 strokes behind third place with the top three teams advancing to state.
Thanks in part to three players shaving at least five strokes off their first-round scores, however, the Broncos erased the deficit, tallying a 325-303–628.
Although senior Chandler Cooke’s consistency led him to a team-best eighth-place finish with a 75-75–150, teammates Colby Connor, Jackson Null and James Bond helped close the gap and keep Lake Belton’s hopes of a state title alive.
Connor, a senior, dropped 14 strokes to finish with an 89-75–164, Null (84-77–161) had a seven-stroke improvement and Bond, a junior, lowered his first-round score by five strokes (81-76–157).
Like Cooke, Broncos senior Chase Passentino-Slone posted identical rounds, carding a 170 (85-85).
Last year, Lake Belton was seventh at state, shooting a 318-348–666 after placing sixth (328-163–491) in a weather-shortened 2011 state tournament. Cooke, Connor, Bond and Passentino-Slone were each part of both teams.
With a score of 292-297–589, Montgomery Lake Creek won the regional championship, beating out Georgetown (305-297–602).
With the top three scores not on a qualifying team, Lake Creek senior Jack Byrd (73-71–144), who won the individual championship, A&M Consolidated senior Ian Clough (73-74–147) and Magnolia West junior
Mason Brown (73-77–15) qualified for state as individuals. Byrd and Clough also entered the regional tournament as individuals.
The two-day Class 5A state tournament begins May 22 at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club.
Belton was also in attendance at the regional tournament, but the Tigers saw their season come to a close after placing 10th overall.
Led by senior Hutton Hoelscher, who shot a 86-76–162, Belton ended the event with a 696 (352-344).
The remaining Tigers finished within four strokes of each other with freshman Owen Babcock shooting a 88-89–177 to pace the quartet, while sophomore teammates Hayden Hoelscher (93-88), Harrison Thrasher (90-91) and Miguel Matos (88-93) posted identical scores of 181.
