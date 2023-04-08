HUMBLE — For the third consecutive season, Belton found its playoff life hingeing on the outcome of penalty kicks, and just like in previous instances, the Lady Tigers fell agonizingly short.
On the heels of being knocked out in the third round of its last two seasons, Belton saw its campaign conclude one win shy of reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2000 after Georgetown earned a 6-5 victory on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw to secure the Region III-5A championship.
The squads went back and forth in the first half, exchanging numerous trips into each other’s territory, but Georgetown found far more success, attempting five shots, while Belton finished with just one coming from senior Makenna Morrow in the 25th minute that sailed high.
Lady Tigers goalkeeper Mallory Bankhead helped preserve the scoreless tie at half by producing a pair of saves before finishing with nine.
In the second half, however, the Lady Eagles dominated possession for much of the initial 20 minutes and had a prime opportunity to score nine minutes into the half when a corner kick resulted in three consecutive shots on goal, but none were on target.
With 15 minutes remaining in the contest, though, Morrow broke through the defense and fired a shot into the net, giving Belton a 1-0 advantage, but it would not hold.
Georgetown maintained its constant pressure, and eventually, it paid off as Mycah Morrow’s corner kick was redirected into the goal by teammate Finley Newell’s header with 10:46 remaining in regulation.
Neither squad could deliver another goal before time ran out, and for the third consecutive season, the Lady Tigers’ playoff fate was determined in overtime.
The Lady Eagles continued to dictate the pace offensively with five shots to just one for Belton, but Bankhead produced three saves during the extra periods.
Georgetown (22-0-3) went on to make all six of their penalty kicks, clinching the championship on junior Emma Dean’s attempt, which followed the Lady Tigers’ lone miss.
The loss abruptly ends Belton’s best season in recent history as the Lady Tigers produced a 21-5-1 overall record highlighted by their fifth consecutive district championship.
Additionally, it concludes the careers of numerous players, including Morrow, who departs as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 145 goals, and she has the single-season record with 58 as a senior.
Furthermore, Espi Leal, America Villegas, Jareli Reyes, Angelica Riveria, Macee Bradford and Allie Angell are all graduating for the Lady Tigers.
Plenty of talent remains, though, as Belton will attempt to build on the campaign next season. The Lady Tigers have one freshman, six sophomores and four juniors on their roster.
