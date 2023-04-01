WACO — Makenna Morrow will always remember this victory. She also refuses to forget the defeats.
In each of the last two seasons, Belton’s senior standout and the Lady Tigers experienced heartbreaking penalty-kick defeats to conclude their campaigns in the third round of the playoffs.
Friday evening, Belton refused to let the trend continue as Morrow recorded goals within the first four minutes of each half, propelling the Lady Tigers to a 3-0 victory against A&M Consolidated in the Region III-5A quarterfinals.
Following the win, Morrow admitted the accomplishment takes on added significance because of the pain of previous playoffs.
“I didn’t want this to be my last game,” she said. “None of us wanted this to be it. We want to keep this team together for as long as we can, so we’ve learned from the losses that we’ve had.
“We had to learn and grow from them, and that is what allowed us to capitalize tonight.”
It did not take long for Belton (20-4-1) to create an advantage as Morrow’s 28-yard shot slipped into the bottom left corner of the goal with just 3 minutes, 14 seconds elapsed from the clock.
A&M Consolidated did not allow a goal during its previous 17 matches in a streak dating back to Jan. 14 — its last loss, which was a 2-0 defeat against Frisco Rock Hill.
The advantage held for the duration of the half, but A&M Consolidated produced a pair of close opportunities to score in the final minutes of play, including when a header off a corner kick ricocheted off the crossbar.
At halftime, Belton had six shots on goal, while A&M Consolidated (17-5-3) had just two attempts with the first coming at the 6:25 mark.
The opening scenario replayed itself in the second half as Morrow posted her 55th goal of the season just 102 seconds after intermission concluded. A&M Consolidated senior goalkeeper Hailey Greer came out of the box but was unable to corral the ball, leaving Morrow a free shot at an empty net.
Furthermore, Morrow also scored a goal in the first 2:02 of Tuesday’s 6-0 victory against Austin McCallum in the area round.
“It is just great that she is able to do that so early on in the game or the second half,” Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza said, “because then, we don’t have to stress too long. I’d love to be able to get used to that, but I just can’t allow myself to expect it all the time.
“That definitely takes the pressure off of us, though.”
The sequence proved to provide all the cushion needed to reach the regional tournament for the first time since 2010.
Jerali Reyes, a senior, added to the lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, taking a pass from teammate Delaney Bouteller and redirecting it into the back of the net from approximately 10 yards out.
Now, Belton turns its attention toward making its second all-time appearance at state after falling 4-1 to Denton in the 2000 Class 4A semifinals.
The path back to state begins Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium, where Belton will face either Port Neches-Groves or Friendswood with the regional championship set for Saturday.
“This has been four years in the making for this group,” Bersoza said. “We’ve been chipping away, and this was our last chance as a group to do it. That’s why this feels so good.
“We talk about getting paid all the time, and this is one of those moments when everything aligned, the girls worked hard and they got paid for their efforts. So, we’re going to enjoy this, but this is not the goal.”
