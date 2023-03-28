GEORGETOWN — Jareli Reyes did not consider the impact her kick could have.
Looking to reach the third round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season, Belton approached halftime leading by just two goals despite dominating the time of possession and producing double-digit shots against Austin McCallum.
While the cushion was comfortable, Reyes created an insurmountable advantage with 10 seconds remaining on the clock after redirecting a deflected save into the back of the net.
The goal gave the Lady Tigers all the momentum, helping propel them to a 6-0 victory, but Reyes’ thoughts were elsewhere in the moment.
“I just saw it lying there,” the senior said, “and I told myself, ‘I’m going to kick it one time, and I’m not going to overthink it.’ So, I just shot it, and it went in.
“I was so happy, I literally just grabbed my teammate and hugged her, but looking back, it made a big difference.”
Belton had 18 shots on goal prior to Reyes’ score, but numerous attempts were slightly off with several colliding against the goal’s posts, and Kiersten Rowland’s shot was denied as time was expiring.
Reyes, however, happened to be in the right place, and it changed the complexion of the match, according to Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza.
“When the score is 2-0,” he said, “if they score, suddenly, we’re in a game, and honestly, McCallum started the second half pretty good. They were pushing us.
“Even up 3-0, you just can’t help to think about ‘what if?’ and doubt can start creeping in. Luckily, we were able to avoid all that.”
The Lady Tigers took immediate control and held the lead a mere 122 seconds into the match after Makenna Morrow scored on a short shot. The score held for approximately 20 minutes until Macee Bradford widened the gap to two goals.
Following halftime, Belton (19-4-1) struggled to maintain the torrid pace offensively, but with 25:46 remaining in the match, Delaney Bouteller set up Morrow in front of the net for her second goal.
The shot sparked an explosion as the Lady Tigers added two more goals during the next 2 minutes, 8 seconds as Ava Itz and Rowland each scored within a 16-second span.
Although Belton finished strong, Bersoza was not impressed with the start.
“It’s always important to set the tone early,” he said, “but we squandered so many chances, and that is concerning. I know they’re not trying to miss, but you always feel on edge when you can’t capitalize because they could always answer and make it a different game.
“We did a good job of creating opportunities but just couldn’t score. Once we got the relief from the second one, though, it started to come.”
Now, with the Lady Knights (16-3-1) eliminated, Belton turns its attention toward a third-round encounter against either A&M Consolidated or Pflugerville Hendrickson on Thursday or Friday.
But first, Reyes intends to enjoy the Lady Tigers’ area championship.
“This feels so good,” she said. “I’m just so happy to be going into the third round, and we’re going to do everything we can to keep winning.”
