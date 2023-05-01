BELTON — Over the course of five hours Monday, Belton played a pair of games with its season hingeing on the outcome, and during the span, the Lady Tigers allowed multiple runs in only one inning.
Magnolia’s three-run outburst in the fifth inning of the series’ deciding Game 3 propelled it to a 5-2 victory and clinched the Class 5A bi-district championship.
After rallying to win Game 2 by a score of 2-1 thanks to Kaylee Jordan’s two-RBI double in the sixth inning, the Lady Tigers immediately took control of the final encounter before allowing a run in the second and third innings.
Then, the Lady Bulldogs claimed all the momentum in the fifth inning as Jade Bubke connected for a two-run home run, and by the end of the inning, Magnolia led 5-1.
With its back against the wall, Belton responded with a run in the seventh inning as Aizlenn Canava scored on an error, but it was not enough to spark a comeback. Each of the Lady Tigers’ next three batters went down in order.
Lole Reyes had a leadoff triple and scored the initial run to start the game for Belton, while teammate Ramsey Evans-Curran had a pair of singles and RBIs in the loss.
Earlier in the day, the squads were involved in a scoreless tie for four innings before the Lady Bulldogs constructed a 1-0 advantage in the top of the fifth inning.
Hailey Schutz had a single in the bottom of the inning, but it did not result in a run. Then, however, after Jordan struck out two batters in relief, the Lady Tigers capitalized.
Reyes and Evans-Curran opened the sixth inning with consecutive singles before Jordan’s shot off the center field wall sent both across home, allowing Belton (18-12-2) to tie the series after losing the opener 9-5 on Saturday.
Game 1 was originally scheduled for Friday with a doubleheader set for Saturday at Belton, but inclement weather forced the game’s to be rescheduled.
Outside of the Lady Bulldogs’ offensive surge in Game 3, they were limited to eight hits during the pair of games.
Reyes and Jordan alternated pitching duties throughout the pair of games, combining to deliver nine strikeouts.
With the victory, Magnolia advances to face Georgetown in the area-round after the District 23 champion defeated Austin Eastside 12-1 in a one-game series last week.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Monday
- Brenham 2, Lake Belton 0, Brenham wins series 2-1
- Belton 2, Magnolia 1
- Magnolia 5, Belton 3, Magnolia wins series 2-1
CLASS 4A AREA
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday
- Salado vs. La Grange, Game 1, 6 p.m. at Manor’s New Tech HS
Friday
- Salado vs. La Grange, Game 2, 5 p.m. at Manor’s New Tech HS (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
