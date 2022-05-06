BELTON — In the big picture, a simple baseball game is meaningless. But for a community and student body dealing with the emotions of a tragedy at their high school earlier in the week, a simple baseball game was a welcome distraction, and finally something to celebrate.
Thanks to some speedy work on the bases, some nifty defense and one big home run, Belton opened it’s best-of-3 bi-district playoff series against the Mansfield Tigers with a 4-2 win at Tidwell Field on Friday night.
“It’s big,” Belton winning pitcher T. J. Johnson said of the win. “Especially with everything going on this week. That game was a lot bigger than Belton baseball. A big game for the Belton community as a whole.”
Prior to the first pitch, a moment of silence was held for senior Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., who was fatally stabbed at school earlier in the week.
That was the only silence the rest of the night, as Belton took an early lead and never trailed en route to the win.
Belton (17-8-1) took the lead in the second with two outs when Aaron Bain hit a shot just over the center field wall, driving in Caleb Lamm, who had walked earlier in the inning.
“It felt great,” Bain said. “Off the bat I was saying ‘get out, ball.’ I didn’t quite know if it was so I was sitting there watching it. I sat on that pitch, crushed it.”
Mansfield looked to answer an inning later, scoring one run, but some nifty defense prevented a big inning.
With one out Ayden Franco walked, his courtesy runner Reed Pinckney took second on a wild pitch from Johnson. That brought up Xavier Hirsch, who hit a hard grounder up the middle. Second baseman Mason Ramm’s dive for the ball deflected it right to shortstop Lamm just as Pinckney rounded third at full speed headed for home thinking it was a clear base hit. Lamm fired to catcher Kaleb Norwood who patiently waited for Pinckney to jump right into the tag. But one batter later, Matthew Brandt singled in Hirsch, who had taken second on the previous play, before Johnson got out of the inning still leading 2-1.
“That’s huge,” Johnson said. “Great play by Ramm to deflect it, and heads up by Lamm to fire home.”
An inning later, Mansfield (15-13-1) tied it on a solo home run by Will Graygor.
Then it was all Belton, as the home Tigers took the lead for good in the fifth, all starting when Jackson Shirkey legged out a chopper to the shortstop. With one out Ramm singled to put runners on the corners and ending the night for Mansfield starter Ryan Honeycutt, who had only given up the two-run homer as the lone hit against him to that point. After Johnson struck out for the second out, Jacob Estrada walked to load the bases, and Mansfield relief pitcher Aiden Esquivel hit Tanner Conroy to give Belton a 3-2 lead, and followed with a walk to Lamm for the final 4-2 margin.
In the win, Johnson gave up two runs, allowed five hits and struck out 11, before hitting his pitch limit in the top of the seventh, leaving to a standing ovation from the Belton fans.
“I started feeling better as the night went on,” Johnson said. “Third and fourth inning they started getting some runs and I was mad at myself for that. And my hitting performance wasn’t all that great, but I want to do whatever I can to help the team win.”
The series resumes at 2 p.m. today in Mansfield.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Thursday, May 5
- Waco Midway 10, Copperas Cove 5
Friday, May 6
- Belton 4, Mansfield 2, Belton leads series 1-0
- Harker Heights 7, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2, Harker Heights leads series 1-0
- Waco Midway 2, Copperas Cove 0, Midway wins series 2-0
Saturday, May 7
- Belton at Mansfield, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Harker Heights at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Friday, May 6
- Lake Belton 11, Manor New Tech 1, Game 1
- Lake Belton 15, Manor New Tech 0, Lake Belton wins series 2-0
- Iowa Park 8, Lampasas 4, Iowa Park leads series 1-0
- Salado 10, Giddings 9, Salado leads series 1-0
Saturday, May 7
- Giddings at Salado, Game 2, noon (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Lampasas vs Iowa Park, Game 2, 4 p.m. at Stephenville HS (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
