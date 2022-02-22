WEST — Belton did everything but win.
The Tigers opened their second consecutive playoff appearance against perennial powerhouse DeSoto, and neither team budged.
For 32 minutes of regulation and practically two complete overtime periods, neither team could create any separation until the Eagles recorded the final six points of the game to earn a 63-59 victory in the Class 6A bi-district round.
Belton senior forward T.J. Johnson capped off his career with a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double to go with three blocks and three assists. Trap Johnson, a sophomore, finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists despite being sidelined with foul trouble virtually all game.
With the victory, DeSoto (26-11) advances to face Wylie, which defeated Rockwall on Monday by one point, 44-43, in the area round either Thursday, Friday or Saturday. The Pirates are 21-9 overall.
Throughout the contest, however, the Tigers threatened to occupy the position.
After falling into a 2-0 hole to start the game, Belton earned its first lead of the contest on senior Trent West’s 3-pointer, making the score 5-2.
But it would not last.
DeSoto reclaimed the lead before the Tigers took a 13-9 advantage into the second period, where Trap Johnson received his third foul less than a minute into play, relegating him to the bench for almost the duration of the half.
With a starter sidelined, the Eagles took advantage, outscoring Belton 21-12 in the quarter to lead 30-25 at halftime, but the deficit was erased in the third quarter as T.J. Johnson was responsible for 15 of the Tigers’ 18 points to help tie the score 35-35.
Then, Trap Johnson scored eight Belton’s 10 fourth-quarter points, but a 53-49 lead with 2:00 remaining in regulation was not enough as DeSoto scored four unanswered points to force overtime, where the scenario repeated itself. The Eagles made a pair of free throws with 14.3 seconds left to create a 59-59 game.
In the second overtime, though, the Tigers simply could not keep pace.
DeSoto converted six free throws to account for all the points scored in the period and produce the final score.
The senior duo of Tyler Tingle and Seth Morgan, who had five rebounds, scored six points apiece to complement the Johnson brothers’ scoring, while West (4 rebounds) and Peyton Euer followed with three points each.
The outcome ends a historic season for the Tigers and closes the high school careers for starters West, Tingle, Morgan and T.J. Johnson. Additionally, former starter Bryan Henry, a forward, is also graduating after an injury forced him to miss the conclusion of the regular season schedule.
After returning to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2018, Belton was almost flawless to start the season, bouncing back from an opening-day loss to win 13 consecutive games.
The Tigers won the Cedar Creek tournament championship, finished second at the San Antonio ISD tournament and earned the silver bracket championship at Hays Consolidated ISD tournament before going 12-2 to capture a share of the District 12-6A championship — its first taste of a title since 2004.
Additionally, Belton (29-6) defeated perennial power Ellison for the first time in program history and then repeated the feat by sweeping the season series, helping the Tigers break into the state rankings.
Throughout the run, T.J. Johnson, a four-year starter and defending all-district offensive player of the year, propelled the team forward, and by committing to play at Lipscomb, he became just the second Belton player to sign an NCAA Division I scholarship since 1961.
Now, the Tigers must move on with just three players — sophomores Gian Carlo and Trap Johnson and junior E.J. Foutz — eligible to return from their current roster.
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- DeSoto 63, No. 21 Belton 59, 2 OT
- No. 2 Duncanville 99, Shoemaker 63
- Ellison 50, Waxahachie 48
- No. 20 Harker Heights 74, Mansfield Lake Ridge 59
Class 4A bi-district
- Austin LBJ 68, Lake Belton 47
- La Grange 51, Salado 50
- No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi 67, Gatesville 41
