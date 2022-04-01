HEWITT — Belton saw its standout season come to a close Friday, when Mansfield escaped Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium with a victory, advancing with a 3-2 advantage in penalty kicks after playing to a scoreless tie.
Belton missed its first two penalty kick attempts, setting the stage for Mansfield to record three consecutive goals, and it did not need another try following a failed final kick for Belton.
With the victory, Mansfield (23-2) advances to next week’s Region II-6A tournament, facing Klein. The Lady Bearkats defeated Cypress Woods 2-1 to extend its season.
Belton’s season comes to a close after winning 16 consecutive matches in a streak dating back to Jan. 25.
After cruising to its fourth District 12-6A championship in a row by easily outscoring all of its opponents and only allowing two teams to score a single goal, Belton continued its stingy defense against Mansfield.
Despite maintaining possession for a majority of the first half, Mansfield could not find the back of the net as sophomore goalkeeper Mallory Bankhead delivered multiple crucial saves. Belton captured the offensive rhythm in the second half but was held scoreless for just the third time all season.
The trend continued in overtime as Bankhead collected saves while several Belton shots were denied.
Belton (19-5-2) finally split a shot past Mansfield’s goalkeeper as Ava Itz scored on the team’s third penalty kick attempt, and teammate Darbi Corder followed with a goal of her own on the ensuing attempt.
A miss, however, on Belton’s final attempt secured its fate.
The outcome ends Belton’s season in the third round for the second consecutive season and concludes the careers of four seniors — Daysha Thomas, Savar Navarro, Madeline Fournier and Corder.
Belton has plenty of talent to build around, though, as the team could potentially return key juniors Makenna Morrow, America Villegas, Jareli Reyes and Allie Angel along with five current sophomores and six freshmen from this season’s roster.
FRIDAY’S AREA HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
GIRLS
6A regional quarterfinals
- Mansfield 0, Belton 0, Mansfield wins 3-2 on penalties
4A regional quarterfinals
- Lake Belton 5, Lorena 1
