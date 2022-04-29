HEWITT — Belton experienced a bit of early déjà vu Friday, and not in the best of ways.
Like the night before in their playoff opener against Waco Midway, the Pantherettes sprung out to a quick lead over the Lady Tigers thanks to a DaNia Durr home run in the second inning.
And again, like 24 hours prior, Midway built on its advantage from there, using strong pitching, defense and, yes, more hitting to hold off Belton and complete a sweep with a 9-1 win in Game 2 of a best-of-three Class 6A bi-district postseason series.
The loss ended Belton’s season at 16-15-1 after it qualified — as District 12-6A’s third seed — for the program’s 26th trip to the playoffs since 1996. The Lady Tigers have advanced to the postseason each year since then, save for 2020 when the playoffs were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Midway (26-5) moved on to next week’s area round where it will face either Rockwall or Rowlett.
“She was throwing us off a little bit,” Belton head coach Rachel Reekstin said of Midway starter Brylan Twitty, who allowed three hits and struck out three in a complete game. “She wasn’t striking us out much, but she was making it hard on us.”
Durr, Midway’s starting third baseman, homered Thursday in the second inning to spark her team to a 6-2 win in Game 1. This time around, she led off the second with a solo shot, again to left field, to stake the Pantherettes to a 1-0 lead.
Twitty worked briskly most of the night, giving up only a McKenzie Drake two-out single and a couple of two-out walks through the first five innings as Midway continued to add to its cushion.
The Pantherettes put up three more in the third to push out to a 4-0 edge while getting a run-scoring double from Charlee Yourman and a two-out, two-run double into the left-field corner from Toni Mishnick.
Midway cranked out 10 hits Friday to make for 24 during the two-game set. Twelve of those hits went for extra bases as the Pantherettes doubled seven times off Belton starter Lole Reyes on Friday, two of which came from Mishnick.
Reyes went the complete game, fanning two and walking four.
The Lady Tigers, meanwhile, managed eight hits for the series, during which they played without usual starting shortstop Kaylee Rodriguez, who was injured in the first inning of Thursday’s game and didn’t return.
Trailing 8-0 after another three-run Midway outburst in the fifth, Belton put together its best threat in the sixth, loading the bases with one out following a Mia Garza walk and back-to-back singles from Ramsey Curran and Kaylee Jordan.
The Lady Tigers plated their lone run on a Reyes fielder’s choice ground out.
Belton will return much of its team next year as it drops to Class 5A. Belton started two juniors and five underclassmen Friday, including the sophomore Reyes in the circle.
The Lady Tigers also will bring back their other primary pitcher Jordan, a junior, next season. Playing their final games in a Belton uniform Friday were Drake, Garza, Brooke Genera and Aliuana Schorn.
“Of all my years coaching, this is probably the one with the most adversity,” Reekstin said. “We didn’t quite bring it tonight like we wanted but up until then, we had a pretty good streak going.”
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
At Hewitt (best-of-3)
- Waco Midway 9, Belton 1, Midway wins series 2-0
At Mansfield (best-of-3)
- Mansfield 4, Harker Heights 0, series tied 1-1
- GAME 3: 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake Belton HS
Class 4A bi-district
At Mineral Wells (best-of-3)
- Burkburnett 3, Gatesville 0
- Burkburnett 2, Gatesville 0, Burkburnett wins series 2-0
At Graham (best-of-3)
- Lampasas 6, Graham 1, Lampasas wins series 2-0
