BELTON — Keagan Wolfe didn’t record a hit Tuesday night for the Belton Tigers. That didn’t stop him, however, from having the key at-bat in a District 12-6A nail-biter against Killeen at Tiger Field.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Wolfe came up to the plate against Kangaroos pitcher Connor Beeman in the bottom of the seventh inning and drew a walk that forced in Ben Jones for the deciding run in the Tigers’ 3-2 win over the Kangaroos.
“The whole time I’m just thinking, ‘Anything to get the win,’” Wolfe said. “I was trying to put it in play somewhere, hopefully deep, so we could tag up and score. But, yeah, anything to get the win.”
Jones led off Belton’s final at-bat by reaching on an error. After Killeen starting pitcher Chase Adkins — who allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four — was relieved for Beeman, Jones advanced to third with a balk and a passed ball. Chad Alexander and Cooper Babcock drew walks to load the bases, and Wolfe took his third walk of the game for the victory.
“At the plate, we’re better than that,” Wolfe said. “I think with it being senior night, we were trying to do too much at times. It’s been a problem at times for us, but we were able to get it done when we needed to.”
Despite Belton’s inconsistency at the plate, Jace Stephen kept the Tigers (7-5, 2-1) in it by holding Killeen (0-10, 0-3) at bay. Stephen stuck out 11 Kangaroos while allowing two runs on two hits. Stephen struggled in the early going, walking three straight batters in the second inning that allowed Killeen to tie it at 1. James Terry made it 2-1 with a two-out, RBI-single to left field.
Stephen settled in and allowed one hit over the final five innings, retiring the final 13 batters he faced.
“I just slowed down all my mechanics and started throwing it,” Stephen said. “Instead of trying to pump it in there like previous games, I just slowed down and focused.”
Jones’ sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Brady Shadrick to tie the game at 2.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BASEBALL
- Belton 3, Killeen 2
- Copperas Cove 4, Harker Heights 2
- Shoemaker 3, Waco Midway 2
- Waco 6, Temple 2
- BYE: Ellison
12-6A STANDINGS
Shoemaker (3-0)
Copperas Cove (2-0)
Belton (2-1)
Temple (2-1)
Waco (2-1)
Waco Midway (1-1)
Ellison (0-2)
Harker Heights (0-3)
Killeen (0-3)
