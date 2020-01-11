BELTON — Too many turnovers. Not enough rebounds.
Those two issues were too much for the Belton Lady Tigers to overcome in a 53-18 loss to the No. 19 Waco Midway Pantherettes on Friday night at Tiger Gym.
“They are a good team, but we did not play up to our potential,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez said. “I don’t know if the girls were just excited they beat Waco (on Tuesday) and they thought that was it or what, but the rest of the week was a mirror image of tonight. We played like we’ve practiced all week.”
The Pantherettes’ aggressive defense created 12 first-half turnovers, including five steals, and Midway outrebounded Belton 20-10 over the opening 16 minutes en route to a 32-6 lead.
“Coach Gomez is an intelligent coach,” Midway coach Ben Holder said. “She tries to slow the game down and every time we play her, she puts her girls in position to win against us by controlling the game.”
So with that in mind, the Pantherettes dictated the pace early by forcing turnovers that they quickly turned into points.
“That’s what we do,” Holder said of his team’s full-court pressure defense. “Obviously, if you can turn a team over and get in transition and score in bunches, it takes what they do out of it.
“Belton will keep the ball for 45 seconds a possession, and our girls will go down maybe pass once and take the best shot available quickly.”
The clash of styles worked well for the Pantherettes (20-5, 7-1 District 12-6A), who jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Lady Tigers (10-18, 2-6) got on the board with a free throw by Jocelyn Brewer.
Esperanza Moreno’s 3-pointer was the only field goal of the opening quarter for Belton, whose deficit continued to grow. The Lady Tigers finished the night with 28 turnovers and lost the rebound battle 35-28.
“We let them have 15 offensive rebounds, and we shot 2-of-16 in the paint,” Gomez said. “It’s very hard to continue to battle when you are doing that. But if you are going to compete, you have to.”
Gomez was somewhat more pleased with her team’s performance in the second half but still didn’t like the overall showing.
“Maybe there was nothing to lose. We were down by 30,” she said of the second-half effort. “But we don’t start a game like that. I don’t know why. Inexperience? Personality? We could be in a lot of games if we play like we do when we get down by 20 or 30.”
Moreno led the Lady Tigers with six points and Brewer added five. Midway was led by Ella Hamlin and Marlissa Watson, who both had 14.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Copperas Cove 61, Temple 53
- No. 21 Harker Heights 61, Shoemaker 38
- Waco 38, Killeen 26
- No. 19 Waco Midway 53, Belton 18
- BYE: Ellison
12-6A GIRLS STANDINGS
Ellison (7-1)
Harker Heights (7-1)
Waco Midway (7-1)
Copperas Cove (4-4)
Temple (4-4)
Waco (3-5)
Belton (2-6)
Shoemaker (2-6)
Killeen (0-8)
