The District 12-6A basketball schedules resume today, and now, there will be no interruptions until a champion is crowned.
After a start-and-stop beginning, every team’s sole focus is on earning a district title, and no contest has more early season implications than Harker Heights’ trip to Waco Midway.
The No. 21 Pantherettes host the No. 15 Lady Knights (21-4, 5-0), looking to pounce after Harker Heights suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
The Lady Knights saw their 12-game win streak snapped at the Mansfield Invitational over the weekend, falling to Crowley and Prosper in back-to-back contests before rebounding with a 71-54 victory against Irving MacArthur.
Midway (3-1) can hold a share of second place in the district standings with a win and an Ellison loss.
Despite not being in the state rankings, Ellison (12-7, 4-1) sits ahead of the Pantherettes, but that could change if Temple earns a road victory.
The Lady Eagles host the TemCats (3-1) at 2 p.m.
Shoemaker (2-2) aims to maintain its grasp on fifth place by beating Waco (1-3) on the road at 2 p.m., while Killeen (0-5) intends to earn its first district victory at home against Belton (0-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
The No. 6 Eagles return to the district competition riding a wave of momentum after cruising to a championship at the Conroe Christmas Classic.
Ellison (18-4, 3-0) won their four games by a combined 82 points as freshman Jamyron Keller was named the tournament’s most valuable player, and teammates Shamir Bogues and Nehemiah Nuckolls each landed on the all-tournament team.
Now, the Eagles intend to continue their hot streak this afternoon at Temple (2-0) in a clash of district unbeatens. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Additionally, No. 24 Midway hosts Harker Heights tonight, while Waco travels to Shoemaker. Both games are set to start at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.