BRENHAM — The game finally started, but Belton’s offense did not.
Lightning began a full 90 minutes before the start between Brenham and the visiting Tigers, bringing one 30-minute delay after another. Then, another 50 minutes after the scheduled kickoff, the teams took the field as the weather cleared.
Belton, however, could not find any rhythm early, allowing 14 unanswered points to begin the contest and never recovered as the Cubs earned a 42-7 victory.
Following a 485-yard outburst, including 417 passing yards, in a 34-27 win against Pflugerville Hendrickson in the season opener, the Tigers were limited to just 148 total yards as they punted six times in the game and crossed midfield only twice in the second half.
After forcing the Tigers to punt away the game’s opening possession, Brenham needed just three snaps to cover 94 yards as senior quarterback Rylan Wooten broke free for an 85-yard touchdown.
And he was just getting started.
Wooten added a 55-yard scoring run two possessions later, inflating the Cubs lead to 14-0 entering the second quarter.
On the heels of punting or turning the ball over on downs through its first five possessions, Belton caught a break, blocking a punt to set up a two-play, 6-yard scoring drive punctuated by L.J. Underwood’s 3-yard touchdown run to pull within seven points, but the Tigers would not get any closer.
Wooten recorded his third touchdown run on a six-yard scamper, and Brenham held a 21-7 lead at halftime behind 252 total yards of offense, including 242 rushing. Belton had just 120 yards in the half.
Things did not get any better for the Tigers in the second half as Wooten found Reid Robinson for a 30-yard touchdown strike before adding another score on a one-yard run in the third quarter. Wooten then connected with senior Ian Stelter for a 12-yard touchdown to cap off the scoring with 5 minutes, 37 seconds
remaining in regulation.
Wooten finished with 200 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed nine of 15 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cubs accumulate 469 total yards. Three receivers finished with at least 40 yards for Brenham (1-1).
As a team, the Cubs averaged 6.9 yards per carry (43-296).
Belton junior quarterback Ty Brown, who was 23 of 33 for 417 yards last week, was just seven of 22 for 76 yards with an interception as Garrett Oliveira had three catches for 69 yards. Underwood led the Tigers’ ground game with 17 carries for 46 yards.
Regardless of the outcome, the Tigers must quickly move on to next week’s opponent, which is guided by someone who literally helped change the landscape at Belton.
On the heels of a 21-14 win versus Bryan, Huntsville (1-1) travels to face the Tigers on Friday, when former Belton athletic director and head coach Rodney Southern returns to the campus where he spent seven years.
Along with overseeing the opening of the school’s $3.6 million multisport facility residing just beyond Tiger Stadium’s north end zone during his tenure, Southern transformed the team.
A year prior to his arrival in 2007, Belton was winless, but following a pair of rebuilding seasons with a combined five wins, the Tigers jelled as standout quarterback David Ash engineered the offense.
In the most successful season in recent history, Belton earned the District 12-5A championship — an accomplishment the team has not duplicated since — and delivered a playoff victory, beating Mesquite Horn 45-38 in overtime. The Tigers finished the campaign with a 10-2 overall record.
Southern departed for Huntsville in 2014 after delivering a 36-38 record and a trio of playoff appearances during his tenure with Belton.
While the reunion will be special for many, the Tigers have other priorities as they attempt to start a season 2-1 for just the third time since 2016.
BRENHAM 42, BELTON 7
Belton 0 7 0 0 — 7
Brenham 14 7 14 7 — 42
Bre — Rylan Wooten 85 run (Grant Mayfield kick)
Bre — Wooten 55 run (Mayfield kick)
Bel — LJ Underwood 3 run (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bre — Wooten 6 run (Mayfield kick)
Bre — Reid Robinson 30 pass from Wooten (Mayfield kick)
Bre — Wooten 1 run (Mayfield kick)
Bre — Ian Stelter 12 pass from Wooten (Mayfield kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Bre
First downs 8 15
Rushes-yards 28-72 43-296
Passing yards 76 173
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-22-1 9-16-0
Punts-average 6-44.5 3-30.7
Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-1
Penalties-yards 3-20 8-86
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton, Underwood 17-46, Jay Burrola 4-19, Ty Brown 7-7. Brenham, Wooten 16-200, Cade Moore 3-56, Juan Mata
2-11, Trenton Gilbert 10-11, Keith Crawford 8-9, Ricky Brown 2-0.
PASSING — Belton, Brown 7-22-1-76. Brenham, Wooten 9-15-0-173, Crawford 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Belton, Garrett Oliveira 3-69, Luke Flores 2-7; Brenham, Crawford 2-49, Robinson 2-44, Datavian Neal Franklin 1-42, Stelter 3-28, Mata 1-10.
