It might seem pointless to pick an all-district team when nearly three-fourths of the 16-game league season was canceled.
But there were some games played, and giving the top District 12-6A players some recognition was something even the coronavirus pandemic that ruined the season couldn’t take away.
“It’s all about doing stuff for the kids and supporting the kids,” Harker Heights coach Kye Robertson said. “I think that’s kind of what brought everybody to say ‘Hey, let’s do it.’”
Waco Midway declined to participate, but later posted first- and second-team and honorable mention selections for its own players on social media. The Pantherettes were tied with Belton for the 12-6A lead at 4-0 when games were halted.
Because of the short season, and a playoff race in its infancy, no MVPs and other top awards were decided.
Defending 12-6A champ Belton led the first-team selections with seven, including catcher and 2019 league MVP Paige Nunes. Pitcher Hannah Kelley, who shared the 2019 defensive player of the year award and opened the 2020 season with a perfect game against Copperas Cove, also returned to the first team along with infielder teammates Maddison Parker and Miranda Davila. Designated player Bethany Sherwood, outfielder Kaylee Rodriguez and first baseman Madison Lux rounded out the Lady Tiger first-teamers.
Heights, 4-1 in 12-6A and ranked No. 20 when the season was canceled, had five players on the first team. Senior infielder Ja’Lynn Swiney capped her career with her fourth appearance on the first team. Outfielders Clarissa Gutierrez and Lindsey Ratcliffe, infielder Kaycee McDowell and pitcher Evan Fuller also were selected.
Swiney (Texas Southern), Ratcliffe (Hill College) and McDowell (Southwestern Assemblies of God University) will play at the college level next season.
“Those are the three we’re going to miss like crazy next year,” Robertson said.
Copperas Cove (3-2 12-6A) had three players on the first team: Sarina Gray, Brooke Schmidt and Emma Wasiak.
Shoemaker was 2-2 in 12-6A, and the Lady Grey Wolves were looking to make back-to-back playoff appearances behind captains Madalyne Martinez and Madelyn Morua, both of whom were selected to the first team.
“These two players are the heart and soul of our team,” said Shoemaker coach Steve Mattox.
Martinez, a junior pitcher, earned a spot on the first team last season and helped the Lady Grey Wolves end a 10-year playoff drought. In 2020, she allowed just eight earned runs and 19 hits while striking out 39 in four 12-6A games. She also batted .429.
“Maddy is a dominating force on the rubber and a leader on the field,” Mattox said. “We can always depend on Maddy giving her all on game night.”
Morua, a versatile sophomore infielder, batted .750 in district games.
“She plays every position at a high level and always gives everything she has for the Lady Grey Wolves softball team,” Mattox said.
Temple (2-2 12-6A) had five players on the first team.
Kylee Ortiz and Kadazjah Trimble represented Ellison on the first team.
Infielder/catcher Kendall Gross was Killeen High’s lone selection.
Under Robertson, the former Knights baseball player in his first year of coaching softball, Heights was looking to end a long playoff drought of its own — since 2004 — when the season was scrapped.
“It was a tough situation,” he said. “I think about it every day. I still can’t believe this happened, you know?
“Words can’t describe the feeling that you get when you’re on a roll and then — BAM! — you get a phone call ... ‘Did you see the news?’
“I hate it for the seniors. Every time I talk to them the only words I can tell them is ‘I’m sorry.’”
12-6A ALL-DISTRICT SOFTBALL TEAM
First Team
Ellison—Kylee Ortiz, Kadazjah Trimble.
Belton—Hannah Kelley, P; Miranda Davila, IF; Maddison Parker, IF; Paige Nunes, C; Bethany Sherwood, designated player.
Harker Heights—Clarissa Gutierrez, OF; Ja’Lynn Swiney, IF; Lindsey Ratcliffe, OF; Kaycee McDowell, IF; Evan Fuller, P.
Copperas Cove—Sarina Gray, Brooke Schmidt, Emma Wasiak.
Killeen—Kendall Gross, IF/C.
Temple—Hayli Hesse, P; Paysee Crow, utility; Madison Wacker, IF; Chloe Prentiss, OF; Lily Wiser, utility.
Shoemaker—Madelyn Morua, IF; Madalyne Martinez, P.
Second Team
Ellison—Bailey Bark, Elizabeth Eakin, Alesa Morales.
Belton—Payton Cook, OF; Autumn Holman, OF.
Harker Heights—Rozalyn Simmons, C.
Copperas Cove—Anissa Amara, Alina Salazar, Kyla Bush.
Killeen—Deanndra Jones, OF/P; Ava Cathcart, IF/P.
Temple—Alena Salazar, IF; Cameryn Steward, IF.
Shoemaker—Thalia Rivera Pacheco, OF; Kasia Nelson, OF.
Waco—Ulissa Rivas, C; Asharah Thibodeaux, IF.
NOTE: A complete honorable mention list was unavailable.
