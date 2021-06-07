Madalyne Martinez made an impact.
Serving as Shoemaker’s primary pitcher throughout her four-year career, she helped revive the program. In 2019, the Lady Grey Wolves snapped a decade-long playoff drought, and they opened last year’s district schedule with a 2-2 record before the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports.
This season, Shoemaker finished one game out of playoff contention.
Regardless, Martinez made an impact.
The Cisco College commit concluded her time with the Lady Grey Wolves by being named 12-6A All-District Pitcher of the Year after guiding the team to a 6-8 showing, including a 1-0 loss to champion Bryan. It was one of only two district games for the Lady Vikings — who advanced to the regional finals — decided by fewer than four runs.
Four of Martinez’s teammates were also recognized on the list as junior shortstop Madelyn Morua and freshman catcher Jaden Crenshaw landed on the first team, while seniors Thatiana Gonzales (first base) and Kasia Nelson (center field) were placed on the second team.
While Martinez, who was a first-team selection as a sophomore and junior, finished her high school career with a superlative, two area standouts immediately captured an honor.
Copperas Cove freshman shortstop Meagan Hunt was named co-offensive player of the year along with Lady Vikings senior catcher Jacque Adams, and Ellison freshman pitcher/shortstop Lola Reyes was named newcomer of the year.
Belton senior catcher Paige Nunes was named defensive player of the year, while Bryan claimed the remainder of the superlatives.
Senior pitcher Jessica Adams was named most valuable player, and head coach Enrique Luna was named coach of the year. Additionally, the Lady Vikings landed five players on the first team and two on the second team.
The Lady Bulldawgs produced the second-most selections with seven players represented. Senior batterymates Brooke Schmidt and Alina Salazar were joined on the first team by freshman teammates Joleeanna Hair and Larisa Perez, while Anissa Amaro, Lynsey Robison and Emma Wasiak made the second team.
Harker Heights also had four first-team selections in juniors Rozalyn Simmons, Evan Fuller and Clarissa Gutierrez and senior Marissa Stillwell, and the Lady Knights added a pair of second-team selections — Nevaeh Brown and Kadazjah Trimble.
Rounding out the district’s playoff qualifiers, Belton’s McKayla Owens, Bethany Sherwood and Kaylee Jordan landed on the first team, while Esperanza Moreno and Tristyn Barton were second-team selections for the Lady Tigers.
Along with Reyes, the Lady Eagles are set to return plenty of talent after sophomore infielders Elizabeth Eakin and Alex Nunez Morales made the first team, and Kyanna Rogers, a freshman shortstop, and Gwyn Gebert, a junior outfielder, were placed on the second team.
Killeen had two players — Landry Searcy and Deanndra Jones — earn first-team recognition, and teammate Kendall Gross landed on the second team.
12-6A ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
Most Valuable Player—Jessica Adams, Bryan, sr., P.
Co-Offensive MVP—Jacque Adams, Bryan, sr., C; Meagan Hunt, Copperas Cove, fr., SS.
Defensive MVP—Paige Nunes, Belton, sr., C.
Newcomer of the Year—Lole Reyes, Ellison, fr., P/SS.
Pitcher of the Year—Madalyne Martinez, Shoemaker, sr.
Coach of the Year—Enrique Luna, Bryan.
FIRST TEAM
- Makakla Marquez, Bryan, so., SS.
- Ariana Williams, Bryan, so., OF.
- Kylie Hernandez, Bryan, jr., 3B.
- Alexis Rodriguez, Bryan, jr., CF.
- Kaedyn Filbum, Bryan, sr., 2B/1B.
- Brooke Schmidt, Copperas Cove, sr., P.
- Joleeanna Hair, Copperas Cove, fr., 2B.
- Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove, fr., 3B.
- Alina Salazar, Copperas Cove, sr., C.
- McKayla Owens, Belton, sr., IF.
- Bethany Sherwood, Belton, sr., 1B.
- Kaylee Jordan, Belton, so., P.
- Rozalyn Simmons, Harker Heights, jr., C.
- Evan Fuller, Harker Heights, jr., OF/P.
- Clarissa Gutierrez, Harker Heights, jr., OF.
- Marissa Stillwell, Harker Heights, sr., IF/SS.
- Madelyn Morua, Shoemaker, jr., SS.
- Jaden Crenshaw, Shoemaker, fr., C.
- Elizabeth Eakin, Ellison, so., 1B.
- Alex Nunez Morales, Ellison, so., 2B.
- Chloe Prentiss, Temple, jr., CF.
- Cameryn Stewart, Temple, sr., 1B.
- Lily Wiser, Temple, so., SS.
- Landry Searcy, Killeen, jr., SS.
- Deanndra Jones, Killeen, so., P/CF/SS.
SECOND TEAM
- Ailee Freeman, Bryan, jr., LF/2B.
- Maci Ramirez, Bryan, so., 1B.
- Anissa Amaro, Copperas Cove, so., OF.
- Lynsey Robison, Copperas Cove, so., P/OF/C.
- Emma Wasiak, Copperas Cove, sr., OF.
- Esperanza Moreno, Belton, jr., 3B.
- Tristyn Barton, Belton, sr., OF.
- Nevaeh Brown, Harker Heights, fr, P/DP.
- Kadazjah Trimble, Harker Heights, sr., P/IF.
- Thatiana Gonzales, Shoemaker, sr., 1B.
- Kasia Nelson, Shoemaker, sr., CF.
- Kyanna Rogers, Ellison, fr., SS.
- Gwyn Gebert, Ellison, jr., LF.
- Elise Munoz, Temple, jr., OF.
- Alena Salazar, Temple, jr., 2B.
- Kendall Gross, Killeen, so., CF/LF.
HONORABLE MENTION (local schools only)
- Alexa Taylor, Harker Heights, so., OF.
- Sammantha Gutierrez, Harker Heights, sr., utility.
- Kayla Paiste, Harker Heights, jr., IF.
- Leilani Leon-Guerrero, Harker Heights, fr., OF.
- Rylyn Bragg, Harker Heights, so., IF.
- Lorynn Wolf, Shoemaker, so., P/IF.
- Thatiana Gonzalez, Shoemaker, sr., IF.
- McKenzie Drake, Belton, jr., OF.
- Kaylee Rodriguez, Belton, so., IF.
- Emily Parker, Belton, sr., IF.
- Bryce Bourland, Belton, sr., IF.
- Jacci Myers, Belton, fr., OF.
- Ramsey Curran, Belton, fr., IF.
- Julia Jurewicz, Killeen, so., 1B.
- Gabriela, Buendia, Killeen, sr., C.
- Shaynia Jenkins, Killeen, sr., P/LF.
- Janeshia Anderson, Killeen, sr., 3B.
- Alondra Chelby, Ellison, so., OF.
- Taylor Brodine, Ellison, so., OF.
- Kylee Ortiz, Ellison, so., C.
- Sabrina Morgan, Ellison, so., OF.
- Alejandra Espinoza, Copperas Cove, so., 1B.
