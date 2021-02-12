It happened again.
For the second consecutive day, frigid temperatures and rainy conditions blanketed Central Texas, creating dangerous situations for anyone traveling the roadways, including playoff-bound basketball teams.
Five area teams, including all three Killeen ISD representatives, saw their hopes of beginning treks toward a girls state championship halted, and for some, rescheduling is becoming routine.
After originally intending to open its postseason run Thursday, Shoemaker was forced to find its third alternative for a first-round contest against No.2 DeSoto. The Lady Grey Wolves aimed to play Thursday at 7 p.m. before moving the tipoff up four hours, but deteriorating conditions would not allow it, and Mother Nature also thwarted Friday’s attempt.
Now, Shoemaker is set to play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Corsicana.
No. 22 Harker Heights, Ellison, Gatesville and Lake Belton were also unable to take the court Friday.
The Lady Knights, who were supposed to begin the playoffs against Mansfield on Thursday at Lorena, relocated the contest to Robinson on Friday, but neither change allowed it to occur, while the decision to move Ellison’s tipoff from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. also did not pay off.
Harker Heights is scheduled to play Saturday at 2 p.m. at Robinson, and the Lady Eagles, who are facing No. 3 Duncanville, are set to start at 2 p.m. in Cleburne.
The Hornets return to their original destination — Joshua — after an attempt to reschedule Thursday’s game for Friday at Burleson failed. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
Waiting to take part in the playoffs for the first time, Lake Belton will play La Grange at 2 p.m. in Rockdale following postponements Thursday and Friday.
Lampasas and Salado also look to play today after having to reschedule games Thursday.
The Lady Badgers face Graham at noon in May, and the Lady Eagles host their playoff game against Austin Eastside Memorial. The start time is 11:30 a.m.
University Interscholastic League rules state first-round games must be completed before Sunday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
All District 12-6A games scheduled for Friday were also postponed.
Weather permitting, the regular-season finales will be made up Saturday with Ellison playing at Temple at 12:45 p.m., Bryan playing at Shoemaker at 1:30 and Harker Heights facing Belton at 6 p.m. at Mary Hardin-Baylor. Plans for Copperas Cove at Killeen were not available at press time.
Additionally, Lampasas moved its home finale against Brownwood from Friday to today at 1 p.m.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
12:45 p.m. Ellison at Temple
1 p.m. Brownwood at Lampasas
1:30 p.m. Bryan at Shoemaker
3 p.m. Jarrell at Lake Belton
6 p.m. Harker Heights vs. Belton, at UMHB
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
1 p.m. Lampasas at Burnet
2 p.m. Jarrell at Salado
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
11:30 a.m. Austin Eastside Memorial at Salado in Class 4A bi-district
Noon Lampasas vs. Graham in Class 4A bi-district at May HS
1 p.m. Gatesville vs. Iowa Park in Class 4A bi-district, at Joshua HS
2 p.m. Ellison vs. Duncanville in Class 6A bi-district, at Cleburne HS
2 p.m. Harker Heights vs. Mansfield in Class 6A bi-district, at Robinson HS
2 p.m. Lake Belton vs. La Grange in Class 4A bi-district, at Rockdale HS
2 p.m. Shoemaker vs. DeSoto in Class 6A bi-district, at Corsicana HS
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
1 p.m. Burnet at Lampasas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.