BELTON — Three Garland Sachse pitchers limited host Belton to one hit, and the Mustangs took advantage of four errors in handing the Tigers a 7-2 loss Thursday night in Game 1 of a Class 6A area-round series.
Carson Sowell tossed the first 3 1/3 innings, giving way to Justin Mascorro for the next 2 2/3s before Jason Scrantom struck out the side in the seventh to preserve Sachse’s 10th straight win.
The series shifts to Garland for Game 2 at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, would follow.
Jacob Estrada collected the Tigers’ first hit in the bottom of the fifth but Belton (25-4-1) — which was coming off a bi-district sweep of Duncanville and had its 12-game winning streak snapped — left two of its eight runners on base.
Belton right-hander TJ Johnson allowed four hits, walked three, struck out four and made two diving catches from the mound in five innings.
Nathan Darden went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Sachse, which swept out Tyler Legacy in the first round and improved to 18-12-2.
Jhett Creel walked to lead off the game and soon was at third after an error by third baseman Josh Westbrook on the bunt by the next batter Davis Tea. After Johnson got a pair of fly outs, a wild pitch allowed Creel to come home for the Mustangs’ 1-0 advantage.
Sachse tacked on three runs in the third, using three hits and two errors to take a 4-0 lead.
Singles by Alex Rangel and Creel were followed by a fielder’s choice put out before second baseman Scott Gurnett’s errant throw while trying to force out a runner at second wound up in left field, where Aaron Bain picked up the ball and fired wide of third to allow the second of two runs to cross. Two batters later, Darden’s RBI single bumped it to a 4-0 cushion.
Belton entered its half of the third without a hit and still didn’t have one afterward. But the Tigers did have life, getting a pair of runs as Sowell struggled with his location.
Gurnett reached on an error with one out, Ben Jones was hit with a pitch and Caleb Alexander walked to load the bases. Cooper Babcock drew a walk for Gurnett’s pass to the plate and Jacob Estrada followed with a base on balls that brought in Jones. Sowell limited the threat there by getting back-to-back flyouts.
Sowell walked six and fanned two. Mascorro struck out four during his outing.
An error set the table for Darden's two-run single to right field in the fifth for 6-2, and more insurance was provided in the seventh when Jesse Ponce singled off Estrada, who pitched the final two innings.
CLASS 6A AREA ROUND
Garland Sachse 7, Belton 2
Sachse 103 020 0 — 7 6 2
Belton 002 000 0 — 2 1 4
Sowell, Mascorro (4), Scrantom (7)
and Creel. Johnson, Estrada (6) and
Babcock. W—Sowell. L—Johnson.
Records — Sachse 18-2-2; Belton 25-
4-1.
