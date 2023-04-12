BELTON — En route to its undefeated District 22-5A record, Belton was rarely challenged, winning its first eight games by a combined score of 108-8.
Tuesday evening, however, the trend changed.
Facing visiting Chaparral for the first time in school history, the Tigers were pushed to the brink before emerging with a 4-3 victory, and after the win, Belton head coach Mark Krueger admitted the contest was nerve wracking but necessary.
“I’m glad this was a close game,” he said, “and we got to play all seven innings. The past few series, we’ve only gone five innings, because we were able to put the score out of reach pretty quickly.
“I like these games much better, because it prepares our kids for what is coming up.”
The Tigers appeared poised to cruise in the contest, scoring the first four runs of the game before the Bobcats responded with the game’s final three runs and left the bases loaded when the last out was recorded.
Tigers shortstop Mason Ramm was responsible for sending the game’s opening run across home plate thanks to an RBI shot in the second inning, and in the ensuing at bat, teammate Reese Rumfield’s infield shot scored Gage Rinehart, who was hit by a pitch.
Geno Ybarra, who had four strikeouts on the mound before being replaced by Kyler Lavallee to start the sixth inning, and Cole Steinrich each hit a single in the third inning for Chaparral, but the pair along with teammate Antonio Sanchez were left stranded at the end of the inning.
The Tigers pushed their lead to 3-0 in the third inning, when Trap Johnson, who reached base on a single, scored on Caleb Kennedy’s lone hit. Then, in the fifth inning, Kennedy’s second RBI sent third baseman Easton Drake across home plate.
“No matter who you play,” Krueger said, “if you can score first, then it puts a lot of pressure on your opponent. Then, that eases up our defense and our pitching.
“So, that was great. We’ve been doing that throughout district, and it’s been leading to our wins.”
The Bobcats almost created a different outcome thanks in part to Sanchez’s two-run home run over the center field wall that also scored teammate Maddox Armendariz, who finished with a pair of singles.
Chaparral (3-6) cut the deficit to a single run in the top of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk to third baseman Landyn McCloud.
Lavallee struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning, but it did not matter as Kennedy’s 11th strikeout followed by a ground out in the next two at bats thwarted the Bobcats’ hopes of completing the comeback.
“This should give us some more confidence,” Chaparral head coach Luke Barganier said. “We are now starting to believe, because we are seeing that we belong. We are proving that we can play with the top teams in our district.
“We had to see it to believe it, and now that we are seeing it, our confidence is growing every game.”
Steinrich led the Bobcats with a trio of singles, Armendariz and Sanchez each had two hits.
The Tigers finished with five hits — all singles — from Gage Flores, Ramm, Rumfield, Johnson and Kennedy.
Now, Belton (9-0) looks to sweep its fifth series of the district schedule Friday, when the Tigers travel to play at Chaparral.
“We just need to clean up the little things,” Krueger said, “and the kids know that. They know what we are
going to preach to them, and they’ve been doing it all year. So, we’ll work on some defensive stuff and just try to have some normal practice days leading up to Friday.”
22-5A BASEBALL
Belton 9-0
Lake Belton 9-0
Killeen 5-4
Shoemaker 4-5
Waco 4-5
Chaparral 3-6
Waco University 2-7
Ellison 0-9
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 4, Chaparral 3
- Lake Belton 11, Killeen 1, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 15, Waco University 0, 5 innings
- Waco 17, Ellison 5
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Chaparral, 7 p.m
- Lake Belton at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Waco University, 7 p.m.
- Waco at Ellison, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.