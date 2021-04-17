HARKER HEIGHTS — The Belton Tigers and Harker Heights Knights provided fans with late-inning drama Friday night.
Trailing 7-0 in the sixth inning, the Knights put together a rally in which they batted around and scored six runs to cut the deficit to just one run.
A clutch strikeout by Belton reliever TJ Johnson stopped the bleeding.
In the inning, the Knights’ Jett Millsap reached on an error that loaded the bases. Two batters later, Harker Heights got on the board with a walk from Belton starter Jason Bonnett.
A couple walks later and trailing 7-2, Michael Saiz reached on an infield single, scoring Zane Bryan.
Three runs came across to score with Easton Culp at the plate two batters later, one of them a wild
pitch from Johnson.
After working the count, Culp delivered a two-run single back up the middle.
Ultimately, the Tigers (9-1, 12-6A) held on to extend their lead in the District 12-6A standings by two games with a 9-6 victory over the Knights.
Bonnett started the game on a dominant note, going into the sixth inning, scattering five Knight hits and striking out seven.
Offensively for Belton, the Tigers recorded just two hits, but it was all they needed. Tiger batters were patient with the wild Knight pitchers, drawing 15 free passes — 13 walks and two hit batsmen.
A three-run fifth inning proved crucial in the victory for the Tigers. Holding onto a 2-0 lead, Belton extended it to 5-0 by batting around without recording a hit.
The inning included two errors, a fielder’s choice and four walks.
It was an inning that may have left the Tigers wondering what could have been.
With runners on first and second with nobody out, Cooper Babcock ripped a line drive ticketed for right field. However, the ball struck Caleb Alexander square in the thigh, resulting in a dead ball interference and automatic out.
Belton opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. After issuing a walk to Bonnett and hitting Ben Jones, Bryce Haws walked Alexander to load the bases.
With one ball and two strikes, Babcock’s hard grounder skipped off the glove of third baseman Michael Saiz and into left field.
The Knights (7-3, 12-6A) threatened in the previous inning.
Millsap singled up the middle. Two batters later, Clayton McDowell also looped a single into center field, advancing Millsap to second.
Bonnett grazed Saiz’s elbow, juicing the bases.
Clutch pitching against Eric Moore helped Bonnett pitch out of the inning. Bonnett struck out Moore looking on a full count.
With the bases still loaded, Belton catcher Babcock picked Saiz off of first base to end the inning.
Babcock and Jacob Estrada recorded the two hits for Belton. Estrada’s double in the sixth drove in two Tigers.
Jones drew two walks and was hit by a pitch. Alexander drew three walks. Keagan Wolfe drew three walks. Brady Shadrick drew two walks and got hit by a pitch. At the plate, Bonnett drew three walks.
For Harker Heights, Culp was 2-for-4 with two singles, two runs batted in and a pair of strikeouts.
Tanner Wells went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk.
Millsap recorded a hit and reached on an error.
Clayton McDowell had one hit in three plate appearances.
Axel Rios and Saiz rounded out the hits for Harker Heights, recording one apiece.
Harker Heights heads to Shoemaker for a 1 p.m. game today. Belton hosts Temple today as well. First pitch for that game is also scheduled for 1 p.m. The Tigers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.
12-6A BASEBALL
Belton 9-1
Harker Heights 7-3
Copperas Cove 6-4
Ellison 6-4
Temple 5-5
Bryan 4-6
Killeen 2-8
Shoemaker 1-9
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 9, Harker Heights 6
- Bryan 7, Shoemaker 1
- Copperas Cove 13, Killeen 3, 6 innings
- Ellison 6, Temple 3
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan at Killeen, 1 p.m.
- Ellison at Copperas Cove, 1 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Shoemaker, 1 p.m.
- Temple at Belton, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.