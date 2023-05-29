Lake Belton dominated the district, and the Broncos were given proper respect for doing so.
In its first season since being elevated from Class 4A, Lake Belton proved it belonged at the next level, producing a perfect 14-0 record and allowing a total of six runs to its seven opponents en route to the league championship.
Along with the team title, the Broncos recently received individual accolades as well.
Lake Belton earned two superlatives and placed six players on the 22-5A All-District First Team, while two more landed on the second team.
Broncos pitcher Mason Gerrard was given the top honor, being named most valuable player, while teammate Mason Law, a junior, was named pitcher of the year.
Offensively, Gerrard had a .296 batting average with eight hits, including a pair of home runs, 10 RBIs and six runs scored during district play, and on the mound, he was equally impressive. The senior was 5-0 in six starts, allowing just six hits and two runs with 37 strikeouts.
Law complemented the showing by striking out 60 batters in five wins, giving up a single run in the process.
Additionally, senior Ty Jackson, a catcher, second baseman Malaki McGehee and shortstop Connor Bartz were placed on the first team alongside junior teammates Peanut Brazzle and Bryce Davis, who are each outfielders, and designated hitter Payton Flanagan.
The six Broncos combined to produce 73 hits, 59 RBIs and 64 runs scored.
Lake Belton juniors Clint Beck, a third baseman, and outfielder Brandon Bell were second-team selections.
Beck finished with hits, including a triple, nine runs scored, and four RBIs, while Bell had a pair of doubles and triples and a home run en route to seven hits. He also tallied 14 runs and eight RBIs.
Belton — the district’s second-place team with a 12-2 record – had eight players land on the list, including senior catcher Jayden Hernandez, who was named defensive player of the year.
Working opposite of Hernandez, pitchers Caleb Kennedy, a senior, and junior Easton Drake were placed on the first team for the Tigers, joining teammates Mason Ramm, a senior shortstop, and junior outfielders Trap Johnson and Reese Rumfield.
Sophomore first baseman Jacob Quigley and senior outfielder Gage Rinehart were Belton’s members of the second team.
After helping Killeen return to the playoffs, the Kangaroos were represented by six players.
Ty Trcka, a sophomore, earned the title of newcomer of the year for his role, and senior teammates Jack Mellon (pitcher) and Connor Beeman (first baseman) capped off their careers on the first team.
Jerryn Pettijohn was Killeen’s lone junior to land on the first team, making the 19-person squad as a utility player, but a pair of classmates — pitcher Roderick Norman and second baseman Cole Hammer — were second-team selections.
Third-place Shoemaker had two first- and four second-team members with only one being a senior.
Junior pitcher Peter Santiago and sophomore outfielder Damian Montanez received the highest recognition, while pitcher JoePhillip Guzman and catcher Orville Jesus, who are both sophomores, junior shortstop Gustavo Marquez and senior second baseman Fernando Rivera completed the Grey Wolves’ contingency.
Geno Ybarra, a pitcher, established himself as Chaparral’s premier performer in the program’s debut and is poised to have the area’s most potential after being the only freshman on the first team. Waco University pitcher Manny Sanchez and outfielder Carlos Perez were the only other freshmen to land on the list.
Bobcats juniors D’Angelo Allison and Julian Rosa made the second team as a pitcher and catcher, respectively.
Ellison junior outfielder Kesean Meeks also earned a spot on the second team.
Trojans senior Nik Sanders rounded out the superlative recipients, being named offensive player of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.