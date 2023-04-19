BELTON — Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock fielded a question prior to Tuesday night’s anticipated showdown with Belton from senior Connor Bartz.
“He actually asked me today who was going to be first in relief, and I said ‘It’s you, man,’” Peacock recalled of the hours-old conversation. “He’s been really steady for us on the mound. He’s not going to wow you with his velocity but he throws all his pitches for strikes, and in a big moment, I know he’s going to be ready.”
The right-handed Bartz did get the nod and was indeed up to the task during a pivotal juncture late in the District 22-5A contest between the league’s top-two teams that already have postseason berths stored away.
After Caleb Kennedy’s RBI double cut into the Tigers’ three-run deficit and chased Broncos starter Mason Gerrard with one out and runners on second and third in the sixth inning, Bartz snuffed the potential rally with consecutive strikeouts, slapping his mitt after the latter as he headed to the dugout with his team’s lead still intact.
He then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to preserve what turned into a 5-1 victory in front of fans, family, faculty and administrators on hand to witness the first varsity encounter between the school district counterparts.
“(Bartz) is as competitive as they come,” said Peacock, whose team improved to 21-5 overall and 11-0 in league while assuming solo first in the race toward the 22-5A championship. “We knew it was going to be a good, tight ballgame. We certainly had chances that we didn’t take advantage of. That was the disappointing thing for us. We felt like we had baserunners all over creation and just couldn’t take advantage of those. But, I’m proud of the way we competed.”
Tigers head coach Mark Krueger also lamented missed opportunities with Belton limited to three hits while leaving eight runners on base, including the two in scoring position in the sixth.
“Never could get the big hit,” he said. “We get a couple big hits and it might have been a different ballgame.”
After the Broncos maneuvered free from Belton’s biggest threat, they tacked on two runs in the seventh with an RBI squeeze bunt by Clint Beck and a run-scoring single from Bryce Davis to account for the final margin.
Gerrard finished with six strikeouts and allowed three hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Kennedy, a left-hander, started for Belton and went five innings during which he surrendered four hits and six walks to go with two strikeouts. Reese Rumfield tossed the final two frames.
The two-game set resumes at 8 p.m. Friday at Bronco Ballpark where Belton (14-10, 10-11) will look to even the series and grab back the share of first that it held for the first five weeks of 22-5A action and Lake Belton will aim to put a stranglehold around the trophy.
The regular season ends next week.
“Mason has been really good all year for us. He didn’t have his best stuff but he gutted through it and found a way. I was proud of him for that,” Peacock said.
Bartz walked with one out, stole second, went to third on a fly out and score on an error to give Lake Belton a 1-0 lead over Belton in the top of the first.
Belton catcher Jaydon Hernandez picked off a runner at first for the first out of the second and caught another trying to steal third — an out call disputed by Peacock — for out number two, essentially canceling out two Broncos singles and two walks.
The Lake offense collected itself in the third and posted a pair of runs on Gerrard’s RBI single to left that plated Peyton Flanagan — who had dropped one-out hit into right — and Ty Jackson’s deep sacrifice fly to center on which Malaki McGehee tagged up from third and scored for 3-0.
Flanagan was 2-for-3, the only player from either side to have a multi-hit night.
Trap Johnson recorded Belton’s first hit with a low-liner up the middle and into center field on the second pitch of the fourth. Two batters later, Brandon Anderson drew a walk to put a pair of runners on with one out and prompt a mound visit. Gerrard then induced a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the jam with no damage done.
Kennedy performed his own escape act in the fifth when the Broncos loaded the bases but couldn’t cash in.
Belton mounted its charge in the sixth with the help of back-to-back Broncos errors. Kennedy followed with his double to the wall in right-center field, but it was all Bartz and the Broncos after that.
“I like how we came back toward the end and got a run across but we can’t give them free bases and we have to play error free on defense,” Krueger said. “Walking too many and making too many errors, giving them baserunners, that’s the story of the game tonight.
“I told our kids that this is preparing us for the playoffs. Both teams have already clinched so it’s good to have a game like this to get us ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.