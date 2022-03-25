BELTON — Once the Belton Tigers finally found their footing at the plate, they were able to overcome a game-long deficit to Temple.
What T.J. Johnson found wasn’t just his footing. It was a launching pad.
Johnson, who also went six innings on the mound for the Tigers, hit a two-run bomb over the left-field fence to tie the game in the sixth and Tanner Conroy delivered the game-winning walk-off single in the seventh as the Tigers upended Temple 4-3 Friday night at Tidwell Field in a classic District 12-6A game and Bell County rivalry.
“I could tell you I was just going up there to hit the ball hard somewhere, but I’d be telling a lie,” said the 6-6 Johnson. “I was looking to hit that ball into the Swim Center (behind left field).”
Down 3-1 with one out and Conroy on base after a walk, Johnson did just that on the first offering from Nate Mitchell.
“I was looking for a first-pitch fastball,” Johnson said. “He put it where I wanted it.”
The Tigers, however, never led until Conroy stroked a bases-loaded single in the seventh to finish it off.
“You expect this kind of game with Temple and Belton,” said Belton coach Mark Krueger, whose team is 7-7 and 3-1. “We weren’t being patient at the plate. T.J. got on one and after that we started hitting.”
Tyler Tingle led off the seventh with a double down the left-field line off Temple reliever Isaac Ramos. Mason Ramm followed with a walk and the Wildcats intentionally walked Jacob Estrada with one out.
“I was looking to hit something hard and hopefully far,” said Conroy.
Conroy stroked the game-winner into right to score Tingle to end the game in regulation.
It was a tough loss for a Temple team, now 3-11-1 overall and 1-3 in district.
“It’s hard to sustain a lead for seven innings against a good team like that,” said Temple coach Dallas Robertson. “(Belton) earned everything it got. I’m proud of the way our guys played.
They did everything right. We just needed to tack on more runs.”
Temple took a 3-1 lead with a two-run third. Isaac Ramos led off with a walk and stole second and scored on Johnny Donoso’s bullet to center field plus advancing on an error to make it 2-1.
Arik Hickman stroked a run-scoring double to give the Wildcats a two-run advantage which they clung to for the next three innings.
The Wildcats scored first in the first when Ramos singled to right, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Mitchell.
Belton tied it in the second when Conroy reached on an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout before scoring on an Aaron Bain sacrifice fly.
Johnson went six innings, giving up five hits, fanning 10 and walking one. Estrada pitched a scoreless seventh to get the win. Mitchell went 51/3 allowing five hits, two strikeouts and three walks.
“I wish we were playing tomorrow,” said Krueger. “That momentum is important and anytime you get a win in our district it’s big.”
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 4-0
Belton 3-1
Copperas Cove 3-1
Harker Heights 3-1
Killeen 2-2
Temple 1-3
Ellison 0-4
Shoemaker 0-4
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 4, Temple 3
- Bryan 8, Killeen 2
- Copperas Cove 17, Ellison 2, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 10, Shoemaker 0, 5 innings
