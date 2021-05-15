Lake Belton took the lead with a five-run sixth inning and went on to beat Jasper 7-4 on Saturday in Navasota to advance to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.
Ty Jackson had three hits for the Broncos (23-9-1), who swept the area series 2-0 after winning Thursday's Game 1 in extra innings. Connor Bartz was 2-for-2 at the plate.
Jasper (18-15-1) scored three times in the top of the fourth and led 4-2 until the Broncos' big inning.
Jasper was the third-place team in District 17-4A. Up next for the Broncos is 17-4A runner-up Lufkin Hudson, which swept its playoff series against Giddings.
TIGERS ELIMINATED AFTER FORCING GAME 3
Belton earned itself an extra game, but the Tigers couldn't obtain an extra week, falling 11-2 to the Sachse Mustangs in Game 3 of their Class 6A area series at Sachse.
With the Tigers (26-5-1) facing elimination, Brady Shadrick tossed a three-hitter in Saturday's opening Game 2 and the Tigers never trailed in a 2-1 victory.
Cooper Babcock drove in the Tigers' first run in a two-run top of the third and Belton led 2-0 until Sachse broke through with a run in the fifth.
The Sachse bats sprang to life in Game 3. The Mustangs rapped out 14 hits and scored in every inning but the first and seventh.
Sachse (19-13-2) led 4-0 before the Tigers plated their first run on Jacob Estrada's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.
The Mustangs answered with a four-run fifth, getting their first four batters on base. A hit batter and wild pitch scored the first two runs, then Chris Marcellus added a two-out, two-run single to make it 8-1.
Babcock hit a bloop double in the bottom of the frame to bring in Belton's second run, but Sachse added three more runs in the sixth for an 11-2 lead.
Belton loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth, but came up empty.
Sachse will face Rockwall-Heath in the regional quarterfinals.
