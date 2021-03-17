BELTON — Belton pitcher Brady Shadrick and his counterpart from Copperas Cove, Dekan Radigan, gave up their fair share of hits Tuesday night in the team’s District 12-6A opener. However, it seemed that every time the two would have to move into the stretch on the mound, they still worked out of trouble without any runners crossing home.
Shadrick and Radigan each allowed a run in the first inning, but didn’t yield a score through the next three frames. That was until the Belton bats started to figure out Radigan in the late innings to provide enough run support for their starting pitcher.
Keagan Wolfe broke the tie in the fifth inning with an RBI ground out before the Tigers added three runs in the sixth inning for a 5-1 win over Copperas Cove to start their district slate on the right foot. Shadrick earned the win by pitching a complete game and allowing one run on seven hits while striking out seven.
Radigan was given the loss after pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out eight. After the Tigers (11-2, 1-0) chased Radigan with one out in the sixth inning, Russel Cochran took over in relief for Copperas Cove and recorded the final two outs.
However, Belton’s damage had already been done.
Cooper Babcock led off the sixth inning with a single and scored two batters later on a double to right field by Ben Jones to make it 3-1. Jones reached third on an error and came around to score on another fielding miscue by the Bulldawgs (9-9, 0-1) that pushed Belton’s lead to 4-1. The Tigers’ final run of the night came on another double, this one from TJ Johnson, which plated Jacob Estrada from first base to cap the scoring at 5-1.
Shadrick finished the contest by retiring Cove in order in the seventh, and sat down 12 of the final 14 batters he faced.
Scott Gurnett finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of singles. Babcock was 2-for-2 with a walk and RBI. Estrada was 2-for-3 with two singles and Johnson also was 2-for-3.
Travis Sanders (2-for-2) and Antonio Espinoza (2-for-3) led the Bulldawgs at the plate. Cochran (1-for-3) was credited with Cove’s lone run with an RBI single to shortstop in the first frame.
After falling behind 1-0, Belton responded with an RBI single to center field by Babcock to tie the game. A base hit and a walk put runners on second and third with one out for Cove, but Shadrick induced a pair of ground balls to work out of danger.
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton 1-0
Harker Heights 1-0
Killeen 1-0
Temple 1-0
Bryan 0-1
Copperas Cove 0-1
Ellison 0-1
Shoemaker 0-1
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 5, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 4, Ellison 3
- Killeen 16, Shoemaker 12
- Temple 8, Bryan 1
