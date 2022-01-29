BELTON — Anna Beamesderfer wasn’t sure when Belton last defeated Temple.
“It’s been a while,” the Lady Tigers senior said.
Fair enough, but it also doesn’t really matter anymore, either. Not after Friday night.
Beamesderfer scored five of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter when Belton — which led by as much as 12 before a scintillating push from Temple — reeled off the final five points to close out a physical District 12-6A victory against the rival Tem-Cats, 33-29, at Tiger Gym.
“Knowing that they are our rivals and we’ve lost to them so many times, it was just an amazing way to break the chain,” Beamesderfer said with a smile that might not disappear all weekend. “We knew the way that they played and adjusted to them. We knew that we had to beat them to keep our position. We were ready for this one.”
It might have felt amazing for the Lady Tigers in the aftermath. Over the course of the contest, though, it was tense for everybody.
Belton (13-14, 7-4), which snapped a two-game slide that sent them from a tie for first into a tie for third, led 12-0 after the first quarter, 18-9 at halftime and 24-13 with 3:30 to go in the third after Ayanna Jones’ 3-pointers.
The Tem-Cats (18-13, 6-5), who slipped from third into a shared fourth-place spot with Killeen and had struggled offensively to that juncture, suddenly found a spark. Behind eight points, including a pair of 3s, from Aaliyah Thomas and baskets from Khia Kirkwood and Aniah Hall, Temple took its first lead with a 12-0 run that made it 25-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Beamesderfer and Temple’s Nyteria Colbert scored four points apiece to leave it 29-28 in favor of the Tem-Cats with 5:42 remaining.
Four minutes elapsed before the next points were posted, but they were key. Jones’ midrange, off-balance jumper put the Lady Tigers in front 30-29. Beamesderfer split free throws for 31-29 and Esperanza Moreno’s lone bucket made it 33-29 with 20 seconds to go, as the Lady Tigers held on to salvage a series split this season after falling at Wildcat Gym on Jan. 4, 38-35.
“We talked about (the two losses) with the girls. On the road at Harker Heights, that’s a tough place to win games, and then on the road at Killeen. Our game plan was executed well by the girls. Killeen just made shots. So, we didn’t feel like it was a two-game skid. We didn’t see it that way because we felt like we played well against Killeen,” Belton coach Eric Regier said. “We’ve been practicing well and been focused, so we weren’t worried about the two losses, but it definitely helped to get back home and get a little energy and it helped that it was a rivalry.”
What also helped was the way the Lady Tigers carried out their defensive approach in the first half. Constant eyes were on Hall, Temple’s senior post, and Colbert, the Tem-Cats’ dynamic guard.
That duo was limited to a combined nine shots in the first half, going 3-for-9 from the field while producing all nine of Temple’s points. The rest of the Tem-Cats were 0-for-15 through the first two quarters.
“You have to make shots,” Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “(Belton) had a game plan but we had wide open shots and didn’t make them.”
Thomas found her range in the third quarter to spur Temple’s comeback, but the Tem-Cats went 1-for-7 in the fourth and finished 10-of-48 overall.
Colbert led the way with 12 points, Thomas had eight and Hall seven. Jones chipped in seven for Belton, which was 12-of-38 shooting.
“Our defensive game plan worked great. But they have great players. (Colbert) is a tremendous player She got loose a few times in transition, and she’s going to make plays. We knew that. We expected them to make a run,” Regier said. “We had to settle back in and get good shots, get to the free throw line. The girls executed down the stretch. I’m proud of them.”
Three regular-season games remain for both.
BELTON 33, TEMPLE 29
Temple 0 9 16 4 – 29
Belton 7 11 6 9 – 33
Temple (18-13, 6-5) – Colbert 12, Thomas 8, Hall 7, Kirkwood 2.
Belton (13-14, 7-4) – Beamesderfer 20, Jones 7, Moreno 2, Small 2, Riggins 2.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 9-2
Harker Heights 9-2
Belton 7-4
Killeen 6-5
Temple 6-5
Copperas Cove 3-8
Bryan 2-9
Shoemaker 2-9
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 33, Temple 29
- Ellison 61, Copperas Cove 38
- Harker Heights 48, Shoemaker 38
- Killeen 64, Bryan 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.