BELTON — With their two main posts in foul trouble, struggles at the free-throw line and trailing a team that had already won its first two District 12-6A basketball games, the Belton Lady Tigers had a lot going against them as the minutes ticked away at Tiger Gym on Friday night.
But what they had going for them was bigger than everything they had against them: Anna Beamesderfer and a senior class determined not to leave senior night on a sour note.
Beamesderfer, who picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter, scored 17 points and the Lady Tigers edged Killeen 38-34.
“Amazing,” Beamesderfer said of handing the Lady Roos their first district loss. “It was very intense, very stressful. Knowing that I had three fouls in the fourth quarter was very stressful.”
Beamesderfer as well as fellow senior post Lillian Small both picked up their fourth fouls with plenty of time left in the third, forcing first-year Belton coach Eric Regier to put in a younger and somewhat smaller lineup against the physical Roos.
“When your two posts who are seniors and starters get four fouls, yeah, it changes the game a little bit,” Regier said.
Beamesderfer was benched with the Lady Tigers (6-9, 2-1) down 24-20 with just over four minutes left in the third.
Just over a minute later Small joined her on the bench when she, too, picked up foul number four, and the Lady Tigers went into the final frame down 27-24, hoping to just keep it close for the two starters to re-enter.
After senior Ayanna Jones hit two free throws to cut the lead to 27-26, fellow senior Esperanza Moreno picked up her fourth foul, and Regier reinserted Beamesderfer, who made a quick impact. She pulled in a rebound on a missed shot by Killeen, then on the offensive end gave the Lady Tigers a 28-27 lead with a nice hook shot in the paint, and the Lady Tigers did not trail again, even after Small came back on the court, leaving the Lady Tigers with three players on the verge of fouling out the rest of the way.
“It’s something different for our girls, they are starting to change the narrative,” Regier said. “We get down they are no longer ‘well, there goes the game.’ They are expecting to fight back and win. And that’s something huge, a big mentality change for our girls.”
The Lady Tigers stretched the lead to 32-27 midway through the fourth before Killeen went on a 5-0 run, with a 3 by Arianna Jennings and free throws by Taleiyah Gibbs, and tied it at 32 with 2:41 to play as the Lady Tigers played a bit less aggressively.
But Beamesderfer fought back by drawing a foul, hitting both free throws then forcing a turnover on defense which led to a free throw by Jones to put the lead back at 3 with under two to play. Jones missed her second free throw and Beamesderfer got the rebound, allowing the Lady Tigers to slow the pace down and make the Lady Roos (10-9, 2-1) start fouling, allowing Belton to seal the win at the free-throw line.
“It’s real nice,” Regier said. “You can see how excited they were. It meant a lot to them and the seniors stepped up big. But the younger players played well. Everyone who entered the game had a positive impact on it."
FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Gatesville 58, McGregor 44
- Lake Belton 57, Austin Achieve 46
- Lake Travis 63, Killeen 40
- Lampasas 74, Whitney 59
- Memorial Christian 66, Austin San Juan Diego Catholic 54
- Salado 78, Cameron Yoe 70
- Waco Midway 73, Copperas Cove 70
FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Lampasas 50, San Angelo Lake View 31
- Salado 57, Thorndale 48
District 12-6A
- Belton 38, Killeen 34
- Copperas Cove 46, Temple 39
- Ellison 49, Shoemaker 37
