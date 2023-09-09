HUNTSVILLE — Belton’s defense provided the second-half spark Friday night. Then its offense cashed in on its chances.
The result was the Tigers’ third straight win to open the season, one that was hard-fought on both sides but ultimately swayed by costly Huntsville turnovers.
Belton forced and recovered three consecutive Hornets fumbles to start the fourth, the last of which led to a game-winning 30-yard touchdown pass from Reese Rumfield to Rayshaun Peoples with less than 2 minutes left to lift the visiting Tigers to a 28-21 comeback victory in a non-district clash at Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium.
“Our mindset was just to attack, attack, attack,” Sauceda said. “We had to lay everything on the field to help our offense get a chance to win the game and that’s what we did.”
It was Belton’s fourth forced turnover, all fumbles and all of which came in the final half.
Four plays later, Rumfield moved to his right on fourth-and-7 before lofting a long pass to Peoples, who gathered the catch to provide the winning margin.
“Just guts from our team, just making some strips and coming up with some big plays,” said Belton coach Brett Sniffin, whose team also got recoveries from Sam Shepard and Kegan Sherwood in the fourth and one from Glenn Slaton in the third quarter.
“We were a little out of sorts on offense in the second half, but they kind of put it together and found something and got it done,” Sniffin continued.
Tied at 7-all at halftime, the Tigers fell behind by seven late in the third when Melton Green caught his second TD pass from Taylor, a 42-yarder into the corner of the end zone.
Taylor finished with 208 yards on 15-of-25 passing with no interceptions and had a 37-yard touchdown run.
Belton got another short field on Shepard’s recovery, which led to Rumfield’s 4-yard scoring toss to Dante Martinez on a play-action call to the right side.
Martinez’s catch, his first of the year, tied the game at 21 with 6:33 left to set the stage for the comeback.
“Defense, I couldn’t love them more,” said Rumfield, who went 18-of-28 for 199 yards and four touchdowns, two of which found Diego Coleman for Belton’s first 14 points. “They helped us that game. They gave us a chance to win and we did it. We fought.”
Possessions were at a premium in the first half as each team kept the clock moving with plenty of rushing plays and few incompletions.
Each team held the ball just once in the opening quarter, which ended with the game’s first points when Coleman snagged an 11-yard touchdown pass in traffic from Rumfield as time expired. Rumfield converted a pair of first-down runs during the march, including a 4-yard keeper on fourth-and-3 the play before his strike to Coleman.
Senior Efeosa Edomwandagbon, who had just one carry through the first two games, also chipped in a 15-yard tote up the middle to get Belton on the doorstep of the red zone.
With leading rusher Shaun Snapp not playing because of injury, the Tigers got 89 yards rushing combined from Rumfield, Edomwandagbon and Gino Zecca.
Coleman’s grab capped a 13-play, 68-yard drive the Tigers constructed after Huntsville’s initial march was snuffed out by Belton. The Hornets drained more than 6½ minutes while driving inside the Belton 35 but were stopped on fourth-and-18 when a Tigers defender disrupted a Taylor pass near the line of scrimmage, tipping it in the air back to Taylor, who gained just 2 yards to force a turnover on downs.
The Tigers didn’t find the same success on either of their next two first-half possessions.
Huntsville tied things at 7 when Taylor stepped up in the pocket and delivered a 23-yard touchdown throw to Green on third-and-21 with 3:10 left before halftime.
Belton then got big gains of 30 and 13 yards on Rumfield tosses to Coleman and Isaac Abel, respectively, to quickly reach the Huntsville 16, but the drive stalled after a negative run and two incompletions followed by Jacob Ruffin’s interception of a Rumfield pass that bounced off a receiver’s fingertips.
The Hornets reached the Belton 5-yard line as time expired on the final play of the half when Taylor found Braylon Phelps for a 13-yard gain and Phelps lateralled to Trae’Shawn Brown, who was stopped after gaining another 33 yards.
Belton 7 0 7 14 — 28
Huntsville 0 7 14 0 — 21
Bel — Diego Coleman 11 pass from Reese Rumfield (Cole Angell kick)
Hun — Melton Green 23 pass from Austin Taylor (Joseph Mejia kick)
Hun — Taylor 37 run (Mejia kick)
Bel — Coleman 34 pass from Rumfield (Angell kick)
Hun — Green 42 pass from Taylor (Mejia kick)
Bel — Dante Martinez 4 pass from Rumfield (Angell kick)
Bel — Rayshaun Peoples 30 pass from Rumfield (Angell kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Hun
First downs 14 15
Rushes-yards 35-88 25-161
Passing yards 199 208
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-28-1 15-25-0
Punts-average 3-44.3 1-33
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-4
Penalties-yards 7-55 4-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton, Efeosa Edomwandagbon 11-35, Rumfield 9-27, Gino Zecca 11-27, Jay Burrola 3-6, team 1-(minus 7). Huntsville, Braylon Phelps 12-77, Taylor 5-44, Payton Pryor 2-37, Trae’Shawn Brown 3-10, Markcus Lewis 1-5, team 2-(minus 12).
PASSING — Belton, Rumfield 18-28-1-199. Huntsville, Taylor 15-25-0-208.
RECEIVING — Belton, Coleman 5-92, Angel Guerrero 4-37, Peoples 4-37, Isaac Abel 2-23, Zecca 2-7, Burrola 1-3. Huntsville, Phelps 4-31, Green 3-70, Savion Conteh 3-32, Pryor 2-12, Jerious Singletary 1-17, Lewis 1-8, Taylor 1-2, Brown 0-33.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Belton 28, Huntsville 21
- Chaparral 34, Marble Falls 21
- Copperas Cove 42, Manor 36
- Lampasas 72, Georgetown East View 37
- Malakoff 42, Salado 0
- McGregor 21, Gatesville 17
- RR Cedar Ridge 34, Harker Heights 33
- Thrall 49, Florence 0
District 4-5A-D1
- Granbury 17, Waco 14
- Killeen 37, Cleburne 13
- Midlothian 35, Shoemaker 26
- Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34 (Thurs.)
