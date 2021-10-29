Belton got a second straight hard-nosed defensive showing and held off Shoemaker in the fourth quarter to post a 24-15 playoff-clinching win in District 12-6A action Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The win gave the Tigers (5-4, 4-2) their first postseason berth since 2018. It didn’t come without some late drama, though.
Leading by 10, Belton’s Seth Morgan finished off an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a 24-yard scoring run on a sweep around the left side to give Belton a 24-7 lead with 3:32 left.
The Tigers stopped Shoemaker (3-5, 2-4) on downs on the following possession, but the Grey Wolves’ Isiah Bland returned a Tigers fumble 24 yards for a score three plays later to cut the gap to 24-15 after the 2-point conversion with 1:19 left.
Belton’s Aaron Bain recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.
It was Bland’s second takeaway of the half. He picked off a Ty Brown pass earlier in the fourth, returning it to the Belton 26-yard line, but the Tigers defense responded with back-to-back tackles for losses and two incompletions to end the threat.
Belton stopped Shoemaker for a loss or no gain on 19 plays, limiting a Grey Wolves offense that came in averaging 449.7 yards per game to only 148.
In the first half, the Tigers put together scoring drives on two of their four possessions — each in the second quarter — but it was their defense that fueled the fire on their way to building a 10-0 halftime lead.
Belton forced four punts on five Shoemaker possessions in the first 24 minutes, stopping the Grey Wolves for a loss or no yards on 10 of their 24 plays from scrimmage. Shoemaker, which managed only 31 first-half yards, was turned over on downs on its other drive.
Belton scored the first points midway through the second frame when Elijah Warner ran in from the 6 with 8:24 showing.
The run capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive during which the Tigers picked up fourth-down conversions on Brown’s 3-yard sneak from their 40-yard line and a 21-yard strike from Brown to Morgan on a fourth-and-7 that set up Warner’s run.
Belton struck again on its next possession, which began with a 56-yard connection from Brown to Mason Ramm that got the Tigers to the Shoemaker 24.
Belton reached the Wolves 12 following an offside call and a pair of short gains, but ultimately had to settle for a 31-yard Zach White field goal to push the lead to 10-0 with 4:22 left before the break.
After picking up four first downs in the first quarter, Shoemaker had none in a second quarter that saw it held to minus-19 yards.
