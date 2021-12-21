Jason Fossett is aware of the situation.
Moments after Belton cruised to a 29-point victory at Killeen to open the District 12-6A schedule, the Tigers’ head coach emerged from the locker room.
“Looking across the district today,” Fossett said, “Ellison and Shoemaker was a one-point game. Temple and Copperas Cove played a close game to the end. All the games are going to be close.
“We are capable of finishing anywhere from first through eighth, and that is a little scary, but it is good to know we have a chance. Opportunity is there, but we are going to have to really work for it.”
The Tigers’ efforts paid off Tuesday afternoon as they led almost the entire contest en route to a 68-39 victory behind a series of scoring surges spearheaded by starting forward T.J. Johnson.
After Kangaroos sophomore Jaiden Moore opened the contest with a corner 3-pointer, Johnson recorded seven of his game-high 27 points as the Tigers responded with a 12-outburst.
And they never trailed again.
Killeen pulled within three points, 14-11, following a 7-2 run bridging the first and second quarters, but Belton scored 15 unanswered points, and the Kangaroos never threatened to make a comeback.
In time, however, Killeen first-year head coach Walt Harris believes his team will react.
“A lot of my guys are just now getting this experience,” he said, “because this is their first time to play at the varsity level of competition. So, when we get hit in the mouth, we have to learn to immediately respond to it.
“This was actually a good learning experience for us, and we are going to keep progressing and growing from it.”
Johnson, who finished with six rebounds, was responsible for 14 of the Tigers’ 19 second-quarter points, and after taking a 31-14 advantage into halftime, Belton began the third period with 14 consecutive points.
The gap widened to 36 points at 62-26 thanks to the Tigers’ 13-2 run to start the fourth quarter, setting the stage for Killeen to close the game with a 13-6 outburst, including 10 points in a row — one of only four occasions when the Kangaroos produced consecutive points.
Starting forward Travis Johnson, a junior, posted all seven of his points in the fourth quarter to go with eight rebounds for Killeen, while teammate Warren Fleming tied the team-high offensive output.
But it was not enough to contend.
Six players scored at least five points for the Tigers to complement Johnson’s 10-of-22 shooting performance, and while Fossett believes it will take a more balanced offensive approach to be successful in district, he appreciates having a go-to scorer when necessary.
“It is definitely nice to have that option,” Fossett said. “He showed how good he is today. He’s a four-year varsity starter, who is going to play Division I college basketball, and early on, when possessions were low, he came through big for us.
“He made some buckets that opened things up for everyone else.”
Now, the Tigers turn their attention toward reaching a tournament championship for the third time this season as district play halts for the holiday until Jan. 4.
After winning the Cedar Creek tournament title and falling in the finals of the San Antonio ISD tournament, Belton prepares to take part in the two-day Hays Consolidated tournament, beginning Tuesday.
When the district schedule resumes, the Tigers will attempt to remain atop the standings as they host Temple in the first of 13 consecutive district games to conclude the regular season.
And Fossett is looking forward to it.
“I want to get in a routine,” he said. “No doubt. I want to have a chance to really prepare for opponents, because up until now, it has just been going so fast with tournaments going on.
“It’s going to be nice to get in the routine of playing every Tuesday and Friday and knowing exactly what we are doing every day.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL OPENERS
- Belton 68, Killeen 39
- Copperas Cove 66, Temple 58
- No. 14 Harker Heights 60, Bryan 41
- Shoemaker 59, Ellison 58
