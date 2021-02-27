BELTON — Heading into Saturday afternoon’s matchup, the Temple Wildcats knew a win would not only give them a season sweep over their biggest rival but also move them to the top of the District 12-6A standings.
The Belton Tigers weren’t ready to give up that spot, though, outscoring Temple 4-3 in penalty kicks after the teams played to a 1-all draw in regulation at Tiger Field.
“Playing against Temple and coming out with a tie is awesome,” Belton coach Ben Bralley said. “I’m so impressed with what (Temple coach Matt) Corley has done with his guys. They come out to play, and that was one of the toughest games we had all year.”
The Wildcats (9-4-4, 6-2-2), who won the teams’ first meeting 2-1, entered the day with 20 points — two behind the first-place Tigers (10-1-5, 7-1-2). And first place was definitely on Temple’s mind.
“Those are real emotions and thoughts the kids had,” Corley said of the possibility of grabbing the district lead. “While we didn’t get the three points we wanted, I’m not disappointed in the way our kids played. They played hard, fought through adversity and I’m proud of them.”
After two physical, intense halves of regulation, the penalty kicks proved to be just as captivating. Temple’s Eric Ortiz, Jorge Martinez and Angel Medrano, matched Belton’s Mitchell Magana, Juan Guzman and Levy Gray to make it 3-all. Then Belton goalkeeper Andres Martinez guessed correctly on Carlos Hernandez Velasquez’s shot for the save, and Temple keeper Jose Renteria got a hand on Weslee Baker’s attempt to keep it tied.
But after Jose Medrano’s kick sailed right for the Wildcats, Belton’s Ryder Evans set off the Tigers’ celebration with a winning shot just to the left of Renteria’s reach.
“We told our kids after the game that this was playoff game,” Corley said. “Just remember that taste in our mouths losing in the PKs so we don’t ever have to experience it again going forward in the playoffs.”
The Tigers struck first in regulation when Ben Cornette got loose on a breakaway and put a shot from just inside the penalty area past Rentereia in the 12th minute.
Temple’s answer came in the 52nd minute after Belton was called for a foul inside the box on a Temple corner kick, and Angel Medrano capitalized on the resulting penalty kick to tie the score.
“Anytime that happens, getting the focus back is tough,” Bralley said of giving up the equalizer on a penalty kick. “It took us a while, but we were able to focus and get some opportunities. We just couldn’t get it done in regulation.”
While the Tigers tried to refocus, the Wildcats were inches away from scoring again just a couple minutes later. Alejandro Gonzalez took a free kick from about 40 yards out, and Evans — Belton’s keeper in the second half — couldn’t control the slick ball that fell behind him before teammate Shire Snell made a diving effort to clear the ball right before it crossed the goal line.
“I thought we were the aggressor the second half,” Corley said. “We had that one shot from Alejandro that got punched out. Everything was going our way. We just weren’t able to score.
“I can’t take anything away from our kids. I can’t take anything away from their kids. Both teams played like first-place teams today.”
