MEXIA — Belton stayed close early, getting some fervent goaltending and a few near-looks of its own but wore down as the match dragged on, eventually falling 3-0 to Mansfield Lake Ridge in a Class 6A bi-district playoff Thursday night at Blackcat Field.
In the end, it was a Chase Turcotte goal from the right side of the penalty box in the 30th minute that stood the rest of the way, though the Eagles (15-4-4) tacked on a pair of insurance goals to pull away in the second half.
On the initial goal, Turcotte gathered a Jackson Turley pass from the left sideline, corralled the ball, then spun to his right before booting it in with his right foot.
It was the only shot on target that Belton sophomore keeper Connor Vela allowed of the seven Lake Ridge got off in the first 40 minutes. In all, Vela had eight saves on the night as Lake Ridge outshot Belton 12-2.
The Eagles’ Mason Foreman later added two goals in the second half, one in the 50th when he knocked it in from the middle of the box after a right corner kick settled there and another after he broke loose along the right side in the 61st.
Belton’s (10-9-2) Mason Ladd and Nick Howe then each had true looks in the final 12 minutes but neither led to a goal.
It was a match that both teams had to wait longer than anticipated before playing.
Because of a miscommunication with the local chapter of officials, the teams waited two-plus hours past the scheduled start time until referees arrived.
Players had finished warming up and were gathered in their respective bench areas just after 7 p.m. when informed of the delay.
Instead of commencing the action, the teams retreated to their locker rooms and began coordinating snacks — Belton opting for apples and bananas — to keep players energized during the downtime.
Belton later began warming up again about 8:20 p.m. while Lake Ridge’s players slowly trickled onto the field about 8:30 p.m., each remaining there until 9 p.m.
The match finally began at 9:17 p.m., 2 hours and 17 minutes after the original set time.
Once it was underway, it remained a stalemate through the first handful of minutes as each team got a feel for the other and worked out any early jitters.
Though Belton didn’t record a shot on goal in the first half, it held its own as far as keeping possession early and led Lake Ridge 4-3 in corner kicks in the first 40 minutes.
The Tigers got a couple clean looks off their corners, first when Isaiah Lopez had one glance off an Eagles defender in the 6th and later when a Cole Chrisman header off a Kyle Rimberg corner sailed just inches over the top bar in the 11th.
Vela, meanwhile, was diving all over the place, saving two shots in a frantic 20-second stretch just five minutes prior to Turcotte’s goal, first splaying to his right to kick save a Turley look with his right foot before calmly standing and catching a Turcotte liner near the right post a few seconds later.
It marked Belton’s 16th straight trip to the playoffs, a streak that dates back to 2006. The Tigers have qualified each season since then except in 2020 when the post-season was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It proved to be the last match for 11 Belton seniors including playoff starters Mitchell Magana, Pascal Pfeifer, Avery Yberg, Adolfo Corona and Julian Zamudio as well as Howe, Fernando Ayala, Zack White, Pedro Alvarez, Lee Olivarez and Alexis Fernandez.
Lake Ridge moves on to the area round where it will take on the winner of tonight’s Tyler Legacy-Garland match in Corsicana.
