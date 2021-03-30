MEXIA — Pure drama unfolded Tuesday night at Bearcat Stadium.
After 120 minutes that covered regulation and overtime, Belton and Sachse needed nerve-racking penalty kicks to decide a memorable Class 6A area-round playoff.
Lady Tigers goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman went from trying to stop shots to taking the biggest one of the night, slotting the winning PK past Lady Mustangs counterpart Brooke Lucht in Belton’s 1-1 (6-5 PKs) victory that sent it into the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.
The Lady Tigers (18-2-2), who have yet to surrender more than one goal in a game this season and haven’t lost since Jan. 15, advanced to face Mansfield Lake Ridge later this week. Details were not available by press time.
Kirsten Bush, Makenna Morrow, Evie Nix, Abby Ponder and Abby Cargile also converted penalty kicks for Belton.
Lucht made one save during the PKs, but the Lady Mustangs (16-4-1) had one shot hit off the crossbar and another sail high — twice, in fact, after Brianna Mata got a second chance on her PK per the referee’s ruling.
Sachse led 1-0 at halftime and nearly went up 2-0 in the 52nd minute, but Chrisman neatly calmed a frantic scenario that had her initially out of position by scrambling back and snuffing out the oncoming shot.
Not long after, the Lady Tigers evened the match 1-all in the 56th minute when Nix positioned herself under Cargile’s long throw in into the penalty box and flicked a header far post.
It stayed 1-1 for the rest of the 24 minutes in regulation, though there certainly wasn’t a lack of opportunities for either side to earn a winner. Yet Chrisman and her defense and Lucht and her back line stayed up to the task, and the back-and-forth battle went to overtime.
Chrisman finished with six saves and Lucht four.
Belton didn’t see much of the ball in the 20-minute overtime — which is split into two 10-minute sessions — and the one strong build up the Lady Mustangs had toward Belton’s goal was thwarted by the Lady Tigers’ Rylyn Reyes.
As both teams settled into the physical, end-to-end pace of the first half, the Lady Tigers set up a couple quality chances for themselves about a minute apart, beginning with Sara Navarro’s shot in the 15th minute that was saved by Lucht. In the 16th, Cargile’s long throw in took a deflection into the penalty box and to the feet of Morrow, whose shot went just high.
The Lady Mustangs then made the most out of what appeared to simply be a bid for possession about 30 yards from Belton’s net. Storm Harris had the ball long enough to find Nia Chacon in the box at the end of her run from the midfield, and Chacon ripped picked the lower, left corner past a diving Chrisman for Sachse’s 1-0 advantage in the 24th minute.
Rachel Mahan had Belton’s best look at a first-half equalizer, sending a free kick from 25 yards out whizzing into the grip of Lucht, and each side finished the opening 40 minutes with three shots on goal apiece.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A area
- Belton 1, Sachse 1 (Belton wins 6-5 on penalties)
Class 4A area
- Lake Belton 2, Giddings 1
- Salado 3, La Grange 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.