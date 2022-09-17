SAN ANGELO — L.J. Underwood is ready to move on to the next challenge after Belton was unable to deliver for the second consecutive road game.
Two weeks after suffering a 42-7 defeat at Brenham, the Tigers’ woes away from home surfaced once again as they allowed 21 unanswered points to open the game before falling 35-12 at San Angelo Central on Friday.
Admittedly, the performance was disappointing, and Underwood wants to immediately erase it from his memory.
“Games like this just happen sometimes,” the senior running back said. “We came out flat, and it happened, but we’re moving on to district next week. That’s when everything really counts.
“So, now we are going to start working hard and get our act together.”
Belton simply could not get any offensive rhythm early in the game, finishing its first four drives of the contest with a pair of turnovers on downs, a punt and an interception.
Central did not have any such issues.
After the Tigers failed to convert a 4th-and-6 on the game’s opening possession, the Bobcats needed just six plays to cover 67 yards as senior quarterback Tyler Hill capped off the drive with a 20-yard run into the end zone, and he was just getting started.
After taking a 7-0 advantage into the second quarter, Jayvion Robinson broke free for a 35-yard touchdown, sparking Central to score three times in less than six minutes on 11 snaps, as Hill inflated the Bobcats’ cushion to 21-0 on a 58-yard run with 5:26 remaining in the half.
The Tigers finally responded on the ensuing drive thanks to a 67-yard touchdown pass from Ty Brown to Mason Ramm, but the extra point was botched, and three plays later, Hill, who finished the half with all 155 of his rushing yards in the game on four carries, recorded his third touchdown run on a 70-yard
outburst.
“We’ve got to be able to shut that down from the beginning,” Belton junior defensive lineman Ethan Arendall said. “That’s the only way we are going to be able to win these games.
“We have to play hard, play fast, work as a team and play with some unity.”
Belton (2-2) essentially ran out the clock on the next possession with Shaun Snapp scoring on a 2-yard run with 21 seconds remaining in the period, and following a failed two-point conversion attempt, Central (2-2) took a 28-12 lead into halftime.
Paced by 223 rushing yards on just 13 carries (17.2 yards per carry), the Bobcats finished the half with 291 total yards.
The pattern continued in the second half for Belton, which sandwiched a pair of turnovers on downs around Brown’s second interception of the night before seeing time expire during its final possession.
Hill finished with 167 passing yards to complement his ground game as the Bobcats tallied 505 total yards compared to 363 for Belton. Tigers junior Jay Burrola had a team-high 44 rushing yards on five carries, while Brown was 13 of 33 for 212 yards, finding Ramm twice for 73 yards, while Garrett Oliveira had five
catches for 54 yards, and Diego Coleman added four receptions for 43 yards.
Now, the Tigers affix their full attention on returning to the playoffs for a second consecutive year as they open the District 11-5A, Division II schedule Friday against visiting Pflugerville.
The Panthers started the season with a trio of paltry performances, posting just 21 points and 324 total yards en route to being outscored by a combined 103 points, but the trend ended against Bastrop in a battle between winless teams in Week 4.
Pflugerville beat the Bears 42-35 to set up the district opener.
“Now,” Coleman said, “we just have to focus on beating every team we play. There is nothing else really to it.
“We just have to start focusing on winning.”
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL 35, BELTON 12
Belton 0 12 0 0 — 12
Central 7 21 0 7 — 35
Cen — Tyler Hill 20 run (Chase Miller kick)
Cen – Jayvion Robinson 25 run (Miller kick)
Cen – Hill 58 run (Miller kick)
Bel – Mason Ramm 67 pass from Ty Brown
(run failed)
Cen – Hill 70 run (Miller kick)
Bel – Shaun Snapp 2 run (pass failed)
Cen – Keevon Rice 2 pass from Hill (Miller
kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Cen
First downs 19 20
Rushes-yards 32-151 36-338
Passing yards 212 167
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-34-2 18-26-0
Punts-average 1-42.0 2-33.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton, Jay Burrola 5-44, Snapp 13-41, Brown 5-30, LJ Underwood 6-26, Jake Stout 1-9, Ramm 2-1. Central, Hill 4-155, Robinson 5-59, Aiden Barron 12-56, Tyree Brawley 9-51, Jaedyn Gipson 4-16, Jacob Gallegos 1-5, Rice 1-(minus 4).
PASSING — Belton, Brown 13-33-2-212, Stout 0-1-0-000. Central, Hill 18-26-0-167.
RECEIVING — Belton, Garrett Oliveira 5-54, Diego Coleman 4-43, Ramm 2-73, Underwood 1-27, Isaac Abel 1-15. Central, Rice 5-39, Carmelo Amigelo 4-17, Ben Imler 3-40, Tyler Walker 3-30, Brawley 1-27, Gallegos 1-7, Robinson 1-7.
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
- Arlington Martin 53, Temple 18
- Bryan Rudder 44, Chaparral 14
- Copperas Cove 51, Waco University 18
- Gatesville 43, Mexia 14
- Johnson City 45, Florence 14
- Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13
- Little River-Academy 37, Salado 15
- Odessa Permian 28, Harker Heights 27
- San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12
District 4-5A-D1
- Granbury 29, Cleburne 26
- Midlothian 66, Waco 0 (Thur.)
- Red Oak 28, Ellison 21
- Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33
