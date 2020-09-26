BELTON — The first half played out beautifully for the Belton Tigers on Friday night. They forced turnovers, won the field-position battle and made plays on offense to secure a 27-7 halftime lead in their season opener at Tiger Field.
Had the halftime buzzer been the indicator for the end of the fourth quarter, that would have marked a successful start for Belton and new head coach Brett Sniffin. However, there were still two quarters left to be played, and that’s what ended up being the problem for the Tigers.
The Georgetown Eagles shut out Belton after halftime and rallied for 29 second-half points to hand the Tigers a 36-27 loss in their long-awaited season opener after the start of Class 5A and 6A programs was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Belton’s offense found no sustained rhythm in the second half. The Tigers failed to convert on fourth down on their first possession of the third quarter and followed that up with three straight punts. All the while, the problems Georgetown had offensively in the first half dwindled away as the second half continued.
A 1-yard TD run by Eagles quarterback Darson Herman made it 27-14 late in the third quarter. Georgetown scored again on its next drive with an 8-yard pass from Herman to Tyler Hawkins to cut the Tigers’ lead to six with less than 10 minutes left.
Belton continued to struggle to move the ball and was forced to punt. After a near interception by senior BJ Thompson early in Georgetown’s ensuing drive, the Eagles took a 28-27 lead with a 29-yard pass from Herman to Brandon Bradford midway through the fourth quarter.
The Tigers faced fourth-and-12 from their 30 a minute later when miscommunication led to a failed fake punt attempt, which was foiled by Georgetown and gave the Eagles premium field position with 5:23 remaining.
“This one is definitely the team’s fault. Bad things happened and we started to come down on ourselves,” Belton senior offensive lineman Thomas Bowman said. “We’re better than that. All in all, we’ll come back next week and win the next one.”
Georgetown extended its late lead with an 11-yard TD run by Devin Ross with 3:21 left to make it a seven-point deficit. The extra-point kick would have left Belton trailing by eight with 3:21 remaining, needing just a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie it. However, a bad snap forced Georgetown to scramble, and the Eagles’ pass was caught for the 2-point conversion and a 36-27 road win.
The Tigers forced four turnovers in the first half, and senior quarterback Ruben Jimenez ran for 94 of his 111 yards before halftime. Jimenez scored on TD runs of 11 and 14 yards and threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Scott Gurnett. Zach White made field goals of 25 and 37 yards along with three successful extra point kicks.
“The defense was good to begin with, then we didn’t execute when we needed to,” Sniffin said. “We let them convert two big, long fourth downs on their first drive of the second half and then after that, we were mentally out of it.
“We showed what kind of team we can be. I don’t want to be the kind of team that we were. We’ve got to learn how to play four quarters.”
GEORGETOWN 36, BELTON 27
Georgetown 7 0 7 22 — 36
Belton 10 17 0 0 — 27
Bel — Ruben Jimenez 11 run (Zach White kick)
Bel — White 25 field goal
Geo — Tyler Hawkins 8 pass from Darson Herman (Carson Sauseda kick)
Bel — Scott Gurnett 33 pass from Jimenez (White kick)
Bel — Jimenez 14 run (White kick)
Geo — Herman 1 run (Sauseda kick)
Geo — Hawkins 8 pass from Herman (Sauseda kick)
Geo — Brandon Bradford 29 pass from Herman (Sauseda kick)
Geo — Devin Ross 11 run (Andres Langhorne pass from Nate Denney)
TEAM STATISTICS
Geo Bel
First downs 25 11
Rushes-yards 42-258 39-202
Passing yards 186 77
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-27-1 7-24-0
Punts-average 3-28 4-33.5
Fumbles-lost 4-3 3-1
Penalties-yards 8-75 12-110
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Georgetown, Bryson Hanks 22-144, Herman 12-66, Ross 5-54, Ryan Eady 1-11, Team 2-(minus 17). Belton, Jimenez 12-111, Maurice Reed 19-60, Wriley Madden 2-20, Mike Davis 5-11, William Hayes 1-0.
PASSING — Georgetown, Herman 14-26-1-145, Denney 1-1-0-41. Belton: 7-24-0-77.
RECEIVING — Georgetown, Bradford 5-109, Kade Locklin 4-40, Hawkins 5-39, Tyler Fithian 1-(minus 2). Belton, Gurnett 1-35, Kanyn Utley 3-18, Seth Morgan 2-18, Reed 1-8.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
Thursday
- Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35
Friday
- Bryan 31, Waller 20
- Georgetown 36, Belton 27
- Killeen 42, Georgetown East View 23
- Liberty Hill 44, Ellison 25
- Smithson Valley 45, Harker Heights 27
- Temple 40, Longview 13
- Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7
