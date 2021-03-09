HARKER HEIGHTS — Victories are nice, but they are not the goal.
Having already secured the District 12-6A championship, Belton looked to take another step toward delivering an undefeated league season Tuesday evening against Harker Heights.
And the Lady Tigers were never challenged.
Belton posted a pair of goals in the first six minutes and did not slow down as seven players found the back of the net, including two with hat tricks, and the Lady Tigers produced a 13-0 win.
Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza believes the showing is just a step, though.
“We are a piece of coal,” he said, “and we are trying to put pressure on this team in order to make a diamond. Right now, we’re still looking murky.
“A game like this gives us a little bit of polish, but we have to keep going.”
There was no stopping against the Lady Knights.
Belton junior Daysha Bouteller scored the first of her two goals a mere 63 seconds into the contest before tallying her second in the 13th minute off a deflected save near the net. In between, Lady Tigers senior Kirsten Bush sent a shot past the goalkeeper.
The score held for approximately eight minutes, but sophomore Makenna Morrow ended the drought off an assist from teammate Abby Cargile.
Belton (13-0, 39 points) took a 7-0 advantage into halftime after recording three goals in the final six minutes of the half. Delaney Bouteller, a freshman, had a pair of goals during the span, and Morrow completed the half by beating the buzzer on a 20-yard shot with 2 seconds remaining.
“When you have games like this,” Bersoza said, “it is easy to get sloppy, and it is easy to get lethargic. Then, when you get in the postseason, you are one and done.
“So, we are going to look at this as a standalone game. We just wanted to be as perfect as we could.”
The impressive outing continued in the second half, although it took some time.
Following 16 scoreless minutes, the Lady Tigers exploded, scoring six goals in a 12-minute span, including four in less than five minutes as Harker Heights (6-5-2, 21 points) struggled to cross midfield.
The outburst began with Bush scoring off a throw-in from Cargile and was followed by a 15-yard shot from junior Sara Navarro. Then, in the 64 th minute, Cargile scored her lone goal of the evening, and the 25-yard shot was matched by Bush for her third goal 78 seconds later.
Just 80 seconds after Bush posted a hat trick, sophomore America Villegas scored near the net, and Delaney Bouteller capped off the evening with her third goal two minutes later.
“We’ve been trying to feed and nurture the mindset within our program that we always need to find success off the scoreboard,” Bersoza said. “That equates to hard play, doing everything we can and making sure the people who aren’t in the game are being good teammates.
“Those are some of the things we discuss when it comes to being successful, and today we did a good job of finding success on and off the scoreboard.”
Now, the Lady Tigers will look to complete their unblemished run through the district schedule Friday, when they face Killeen. Belton will host the game instead of the Lady Kangaroos due to Leo Buckley Stadium hosting the Killeen ISD Relays.
“District has been a little slow for us,” Bersoza said, “and we want to have a little momentum going into the playoffs, but Killeen is fighting for the playoffs.
“So, the mindset doesn’t change, and we will have the same pregame talk then that we did tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.