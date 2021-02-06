BELTON — Belton and Bryan entered Friday night with perfect district records and a combined 12-match winning streak when the two took the pitch at Wilson-Kerzee Field. In a marquee District 12-6A girls soccer matchup, the contest provided a look at the likely district champion.
It took 22 minutes of action for the Belton Lady Tigers to prove that even against the best in their league, they are still the team to beat in 12-6A.
Belton scored five first-half goals, Abby Cargile and Sara Navarro each scored twice, and the Lady Tigers secured sole possession of first place in 12-6A with an 8-0 win over Bryan to keep their district mark unblemished.
Cargile began the scoring onslaught with a shot that found the back of the net in the fourth minute. Belton scored its next three goals over a 6-minute span, with Navarro, Sophie Elliott and Cargile adding to the Lady Tigers’ lead.
Bryan (8-2-1, 5-1), whose seven-match winning streak came to an end, changed keepers in the 22nd minute after giving up goals on four of Belton’s first five shots on target. Seconds later, Kirsten Bush made it 5-0 with her team-leading 15th goal of the year, and Belton’s five-goal advantage held into halftime.
Navarro’s second goal came from 20 yards away and found the top-left corner of the net for a 6-0 tally in the 57th minute. The Lady Vikings switched back to their starting keeper in the 60th minute, but it made little difference as Makenna Morrow — who scored five goals in Belton’s previous game at Wilson-Kerzee Field — kicked a slow roller that found the back netting 2 minutes later. Abby Ponder capped the scoring in the 66th minute off of a corner kick.
With the win, Belton holds a 54-1 scoring advantage during district competition.
Bryan keepers Ally Surley and Ashley Jarratt combined for seven saves.
