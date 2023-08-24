PFLUGERVILLE — Belton’s season opener against Pflugerville Hendrickson had a little bit of everything Thursday night. And that was just in the first 6 minutes.
The teams traded kickoff returns for scores in the first 31 seconds and the pace barely braked from there as the Tigers outlasted the Hawks 35-27 on a clear night at The Pfield.
After Belton’s Alton McCallum kick-started the season with a 96-yard touchdown return to silence the buzzing home crowd, the Hendrickson’s Spencer Distefano responded on the ensuing kickoff when he sprinted 84 yards into the end zone to re-enliven the spectators.
The touchdowns were a sign of things to come in a back-and-forth affair between two teams familiar with the other, neither of which backed down in looking to start off the 2023 campaign on a winning note.
In the end, though, it was Belton’s defense that stiffened down the stretch and made the ultimate difference to allow the Tigers to leave with the win. After allowing touchdowns on Hendrickson’s first three possessions, Belton didn’t give up another, stopping the Hawks on five second-half drives, including a Glenn Slaton interception on a tipped pass by McCallum in the third quarter.
Isaac Abel’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Reese Rumfield with 3:05 left before the break made for a 28-27 edge and proved to be the final difference as Belton tacked on to its lead with a Rumfield 21-yard TD on a keeper midway through the third to push the gap to eight. That was the only score by either team in the second half.
After stopping the Tigers on a 3-and-out on the opening possession, Hendrickson took its first lead on its second play from scrimmage when Carson Workman ripped off a 62-yard scoring run up the middle.
The TD marked the first of four lead changes in the first half as Belton scored on three of its six first-half possessions and the Hawks found the end zone three times in five chances.
Workman accounted for two of those first-half TDs, the second of which came from 67 yards away and provided a 27-21 edge early in the second quarter.
The senior running back spearheaded Hendrickson’s offense, rushing for 205 yards on 18 carries with 177 of those yards coming in the first half.
Though Belton struggled to keep the Hawks off the board early, its defense settled as the game progressed, getting stops on Hendrickson’s final two possessions of the second quarter, while its offense kept it in the game largely by converting 8-of-12 third downs.
Following Workman’s first score, Rumfield scored from 27 yards out on a quarterback keeper to tie things at 14, after which the Hawks responded with an 8-play, 68-yard drive that Romello Boykin finished off with a 19-yard touchdown catch from Ke’ontae Fowler.
The Tigers’ Devon Wilkerson broke through to block the PAT, however, which proved to be a big play as the game went along.
Rayshaun Peoples hauled in a 28-yard strike from Rumfield on a third-and-long to put Belton back in front, at 21-20 early in the second frame and following Workman’s second TD, Abel capped the Tigers’ first-half scoring with an 18-yard grab on a Rumfield jump ball on another third down conversion to make for the Tigers’ 28-27 halftime advantage.
Rumfield finished 14-of-22 passing for 184 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to go along with a team-high 69 yards rushing in his debut as Belton’s quarterback.
The Tigers will open their home schedule by hosting Brenham at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Tiger Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.