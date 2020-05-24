The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches released its 2020 all-region and all-state teams on Saturday, and several area players were honored.
Belton junior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman earned the highest honor, landing a spot on the Class 6A All-State First Team.
Two of her teammates were also honored. Junior Kirsten Bush was named first-team all-region forward, and junior Abby Cargile was selected second-team all-region midfielder.
Three members of the Belton boys team were also honored, and Tigers coach Ben Bralley was named all-region coach.
Junior Andres Martinez earned all-state honorable mention at goalkeeper. Senior Oscar Vargas earned a spot on the all-region first team at defender. Senior midfielder Edgar Soto also was picked to the all-region first team.
Ellison senior Ethan Buchanan earned first-team all-region honors at forward.
The Salado boys and girls teams each had four players recognized on the Class 4A teams.
For the Eagles, junior keeper Juaquin Tobias and defender Nicholas Lemus earned all-state honorable mention. Sophomore defender Max Markham and sophomore midfielder Alex Pierce were picked to the all-region first team.
For the Lady Eagles, junior keeper Avery Wright and senior defender Grace Graham earned all-state honorable mention. Senior midfielder Madison Spradlin and senior forward Mackenzie Miller were first-team all-region picks. Salado’s Oscar Vargas was named all-region assistant coach.
Former Harker Heights boys head coach Chris Padilla was named 6A all-region boys assistant coach in his first season at Southlake Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.