BELTON — For what they lack in making short work of the opponent, the Belton Lady Tigers have managed to take care of business enough in the end to qualify for the postseason.
The Lady Tigers came up with the numbers they needed offensively and with two-hit pitching by freshman Miley Davila to top Chaparral 11-1 in five innings Tuesday night.
Belton improves to 15-10-2 on the year and 10-2 in 22-5A play with two games remaining against playoff-contending Shoemaker and Ellison, respectively. Chaparral is winless in its inaugural season.
“We always start slow no matter what we do,” said Belton coach Jeremy Engelke. “It’s not good for my blood pressure, but they are getting it done.”
Belton posted four runs in the second to take its initial lead.
Malorie Holman walked and Iris Molina slapped a single to center before both scored on Lole Reyes’ high pop that center fielder Dasmari Acosta couldn’t corral. Ramsey Curran tripled home Reyes and scored when Kaylee Jordan reached on an error.
The Lady Tigers would post four more in the fourth to go up 8-0.
Errors and a hit batsmen allowed the Tigers to load the bases with Hailey Schutz, Jackie Munoz and Curran. Pinch-hitter Aizlenn Canava delivered a two-run base hit. Curran would score from third on a Lucy Gaines groundout and Canava later scored from third on a wild pitch to close out the scoring.
Chaparral posted a run with its first two hits in the top half of the fifth. LaShay Jackson reached on an infield hit — the first the Bobcats would get off of Davila — and later scored on a Sarai Townsend base hit.
Belton would need three in the bottom of the frame to close it out in five innings on the 10-run mercy rule. The Lady Tigers would get what they needed.
Holman led off with a walk and Molina ripped a single to right field that got past right fielder Gio Cruz for a two-base error, allowing Holman to score. Molina scored when Schutz reached on an error. Two batters later, Curran put the game to bed with an RBI double and no outs.
“I told Ramsey to end it,” Engelke said. “Ramsey did what Ramsey does.”
Engelke was impressed with his freshman pitcher.
“Miley pitched well,” he said. “We stretched her farther than we usually do. She’s a good ballplayer. We gave the freshman a chance and she did well.”
22-5A SOFTBALL
y-Lake Belton 12-0
x-Belton 10-0
x-Ellison 8-3
Shoemaker 7-5
Waco 5-7
Waco University 4-8
Killeen 1-10
Chaparral 0-12
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 12, Chaparral 1
- Ellison at Killeen, late
- Lake Belton 15, Shoemaker 0, 4 innings
- Waco University 18, Waco 7
