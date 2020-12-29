BELTON — Jaden White’s layup with about 3 minutes to play in the third quarter brought the visiting Killeen Kangaroos within five points of Belton. Then, the Tigers reminded everyone of how they went about establishing a lead in the first place.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Ben Jones, Trap Johnson and Seth Morgan during a torrid closing stretch of the third stoked the flame of an already-hot shooting performance, inflated the advantage back into double digits and sent Belton on its way to a 78-58 victory Tuesday at Tiger Gym.
“We were taking good shots. We weren’t rushing anything and we work so much in practice on feet ready, getting your feet under you, hit the open man,” said the Tigers’ TJ Johnson, who had a game-high 28 points. “And so, yeah, this was one of our best shooting nights I think we’ve had all season.”
It’s hard to argue against the facts that back up that statement.
Belton (11-1, 2-0 District 12-6A) — which has won six straight — made 17 3s spread across five players on a night during which the Tigers shot 51 percent (23-of-45) from the field.
Kayden Downs and Jones each had four 3-pointers, finishing with 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Belton, which also got three 3s from Trap Johnson among his 13 points. TJ Johnson had five 3s and made nine of 10 free throws.
“When you get three or four guys that can knock shots down, it’s tough to guard, and we did a good job tonight,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said. “For the most part, we took care of the ball and we shot it with high efficiency, and when you do that you have a good chance to win a lot of games.”
This particular game originally was scheduled for Dec. 18, but the Kangaroos (2-5, 0-1) ran into the inconvenience of the coronavirus and had to pause for a couple weeks.
Back on the court for the first time since Dec. 11 and with one full practice under its belt, Killeen controlled the boards and outscored Belton 15-5 over the last 5:45 of the first quarter to lead 15-11 after 8 minutes.
But, Belton’s crisp barrage of seven 3s in the second quarter — three by Downs and two apiece from TJ Johnson and Jones — lifted the Tigers to a 38-27 halftime lead, and they never trailed again.
“We made some decisions that we didn’t need to make that cost us and they made a ton of 3s. Our goal was to beat them up in the paint, and if you take the points in the paint, we probably did, but their outside shooting really killed us,” said Killeen coach Reggie Huggins, whose team is right back to work today at Bryan. “We over-helped, just severely over-helped, too much. But, also, credit on their end. They made the 3s that we gave them. They kept hitting them and hitting them, especially in the second quarter after we got that lead.”
White paced Killeen with 14 points. Kadarius Marshall added 12 and De’Marco Blas had 11, including three 3s.
The Kangaroos tallied six 3s of their own but finished 21-of-66 from the floor.
“The main thing was we wanted to not give them easy buckets to get them going, take care of the ball against the press, make them hit shots outside of the paint. I thought for the most part, we did that, except I thought in the first quarter they really got after us on the offensive boards,” Fossett said. “After the first quarter, I thought we were even with them. We’re not the biggest, so if we think we can play even with you on the boards, that’s a win for us.”
Blas and Marshall kick-started the third with back-to-back 3-pointers to get Killeen within 38-33. Trap Johnson then made the first of his three treys in the third to make it 41-33 and his second 3 pushed it to 46-35.
After Luke Bramlett’s driving layup lifted the Tigers in front 48-37, the Kangaroos made their final push with six in a row that was capped by White’s layup and followed by Belton’s closing flurry of 3s.
“That’s one of the great things about our team, we play as a team. We hit the open man and knock down shots,” TJ Johnson said.
Belton is slated for a nondistrict road game versus Leander Glenn at 1:30 p.m. today. The Tigers are back in 12-6A mode at Copperas Cove next Tuesday night.
BELTON 78, KILLEEN 58
Belton 11 27 19 21 — 78
Killeen (2-5, 0-1) — White 14, Marshall 12, Blas 11, Davis 6, AB Oladipo 6, Scott 4, Clay 3, Bookmen 1, Martinez 1.
Belton (11-1, 2-0) — TJ Johnson 28, Downs 18, Jones 14, Tr.Johnson 13, Morgan 3, Bramlett 2.
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton 2-0
Ellison 2-0
Copperas Cove 1-1
Harker Heights 1-1
Shoemaker 1-1
Bryan 0-1
Killeen 0-1
Temple 0-2
Tuesday’s Game
- Belton 78, Killeen 58
Wednesday’s Game
- Killeen at Bryan, 2 p.m.
