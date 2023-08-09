BELTON — Haleigh Evans is not shocked by the immediate success.
In her debut season overseeing the program, Belton’s first-year head coach inherited a team that fell short of reaching the playoffs before losing a significant portion of its roster along with its longtime leader — Krystal Yerrigan, who spent seven seasons as head coach.
Despite the turnover, however, the Lady Tigers delivered in Tuesday’s season opener.
Belton earned a straight-set victory against visiting Austin McCallum by repeatedly thwarting Lady Knights’ runs in key moments, and while the squad has little experience collectively, Evans never doubted the group’s combined potential.
“I am not surprised by their level of play at all,” she said following the 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 win. “My young kids are hungry, they want to play, and they want to be on the court. They show me that every day in practice as well.
“That’s why they are here.”
On the heels of graduating a trio of key seniors and losing several other players to a variety of reasons, the Lady Tigers never trailed in the first set even though they flirted with doing so.
Belton produced the first five points of the match and held an early 12-4 advantage before witnessing the cushion slowly deflate until one point separated the teams at 16-15.
Then, the Lady Tigers bounced back, as junior Maceyn Doskocil’s ace capped off three unanswered points prior to a 6-3 surge concluding the set.
The teams alternated points to begin the second set until Jayla Williams’ hit snapped a 7-7 tie and triggered an 11-5 outburst for Belton.
The gap was closed to a point at 22-21, but the Lady Tigers’ responded with a trio of points to secure a two-set lead.
With its back against the wall, Austin McCallum (0-2) was able to create a 10-9 lead in the third set but eight straight points gave Belton all the momentum, and the Lady Knights could not derail the Lady Tigers despite pulling within three points, 22-19.
“Our biggest strength is that we don’t get frustrated with each other,” Williams said. “We don’t get mad. We don’t get irritated with each other. We just talk about what might work for the next point or what we can change.
“There is just no reason to get aggravated with each other.”
In total, Belton trailed just seven times in the match and the deficit never grew larger than a single point.
The Lady Tigers will attempt to build on the performance Thursday, when they travel to Leander for the three-day LGE Tournament.
Situated in Pool 1, Belton will play three matches at Leander High School to open the event. The Lady Tigers will face Addison Trinity Christian at 1 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. encounter against Cuero before ending with a match against the host Lady Lions.
Based on the first day’s results, the 24 teams in attendance will be reseeded for a second day of pool play Friday, and the annual tournament concludes Saturday with teams being placed in either the Gold, Silver or Bronze bracket for a double-elimination tournament.
All together, the Lady Tigers will play eight matches during the three-day period, and while the goal is to return from the tournament with the championship, Evans has other intentions for the road trip as well.
“I already see a lot of good things as far as our team chemistry,” she said, “so we are going to just continue to keep building on that. We are going to do a lot of bonding by going out to eat at restaurants and just getting to know each other outside of volleyball.
“All of those things help on the court.
TUESDAY'S VOLLEYBALL SCORES
- Academy def. Killeen 25-12, 25-14, 25-16
- Austin Brentwood Christian def. Copperas Cove 25-10, 25-23, 25-17
- Belton def. Austin McCallum 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
- Copperas Cove def. Thorndale 25-15, 25-20, 21-25
- Ellison def. Leander Glenn (3-2)
- Gatesville def. Temple 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12
- Georgetown East View def. Chaparral 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
- Harker Heights def. Memorial Christian
- Pflugerville Weiss def. Lake Belton 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
- Salado def. Rogers 25-11, 25-19, 25-14
- Taylor def. Lampasas 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
