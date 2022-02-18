TEMPLE — Adolfo Corona’s headed goal early in the second half Friday night stood up over the next frantic 37 minutes as Temple searched for an equalizer that never materialized, and the Tigers pocketed a 1-0 victory in front of two boisterous supporter sections at the Wildcats’ soccer complex.
The Tigers (7-6-1, 5-2-1 District 12-A), won their fourth straight, kicking off the second half of league action by further jumbling the top of the league table. Temple (12-6-1, 6-1-1), which entered in first place, had a five-game winning streak snapped that dated to a draw against Bryan on Jan. 28.
Belton, which avenged a 2-1 loss to Temple at Tiger Field on Jan. 25, is now two points behind the Wildcats for the top spot.
In what was the last district encounter between the two rivals for at least two seasons as Belton makes its way into Class 5A next year, neither team shied from a rough-and-tumble approach that didn’t lack for its share of shoulder-to-shoulder action.
After not seeing much of the ball in the first half, Belton put the pedal down from the onset of the second. The urgency paid dividends 3 minutes after the break when Kyle Rimberg sent a free kick into the penalty box that Corona headed down past Temple keeper Jonathan Boyd for a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute.
The Wildcats nearly tied it in the 56th but Belton goalie Fernando Ayala stopped Jonathan De La Garza’ point-blank header.
The defenses did well at limiting chances, though Temple had the better looks at breakthrough in a scoreless first half that was physical from the outset.
The Wildcats had four shots and four corner kicks during the opening 40 minutes while Belton managed a corner but didn’t present Boyd with many stressful moments and went into the break with a shot on target.
Ayala calmly dealt with three of the Wildcats’ offerings and received some help with about 50 seconds left in the half from Avery Yberg.
The defender followed proper protocol and took position on the goal line as Ayala moved forward in the penalty box to try to intercept a cross into the area by Eric Ortiz. That didn’t happen and Yberg then blocked a shot from Jorge Martinez, clearing it out of trouble to keep the contest scoreless.
Belton flipped the script in the second, and got the goal that Temple coveted. The Tigers had five corners and three shots on target over the last 40 minutes.
Temple plays at Bryan next while Belton takes on Copperas Cove.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
Temple 6-1-1 (19 pts)
Belton 5-2-1 (17 pts)
Bryan 4-0-4 (17 pts)
Killeen 4-3-1 (14 pts)
Copperas Cove 3-3-2 (13 pts)
Ellison 1-4-3 (7 pts)
Harker Heights 2-6-0 (6 pts)
Shoemaker 1-7-0 (3 pts)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 1, Temple 0
- Copperas Cove 2, Ellison 1
- Killeen 1, Bryan 1, Killeen wins shootout 4-3
- Harker Heights 7, Shoemaker 0
